Jenny McCarthy Teases Biggest Masked Singer Reveal Yet: 'Everyone Will Know Who It Is' (Exclusive)

Fox

McCarthy also shared her hopes for having singers like Beyoncé grace The Masked Singer stage following season's 11 star-studded lineup.

The Masked Singer is back, and it's bigger than ever.

TooFab spoke with Jenny McCarthy ahead of the show's season 11 premiere, where she dished on the star-studded group gracing the stage, and the most "epic" reveal the show's seen yet.

"Lemme just tell you, you hear the judges on different TV shows going, 'This is the best season ever -- the reveals.' This is the best one! You have to tune into the first episode because your minds will be blown. This reveal is so big in terms of A-listers that it gives me hope that we can get someone as big as like, Beyoncé someday," McCarthy teased.

She continued, "This is such an A-lister that everyone will know who it is, 'cause I know there's sometimes you take off a mask and people are like, 'Who is that?' This person is so big that he's a household name. He's a household name. She's a household name. They are a household name. It's just epic. It's epic television this first episode."

The Masked Singer OG, who always brings the lewks to the judges panel, has plenty of fashion moments in store for this season as well, with themes ranging from The Wizard of Oz to TV theme songs, and even a Girl Group night.

"We have been doing these theme nights the last few seasons, and they're my favorite, 'cause you know, last season, I got to be Professor Dumbledore and I loved it. This season we've got Wizard of Oz. I get to play The Good Witch. Ken is the Cowardly Lion, of course," McCarthy quipped. "We've got Billy Joel night. We've got, Transformers, which is so cool. If you've got kids, you have to let them tune in because these massive giant transformers come on the stage and they're talking with us, and it's just like so fricking cool."

"We have Girl Group night," She continued. "So me and Ken come out and sing a Spice Girls song, which isn't the best performance of my life, but it's worth tuning into. And then TV theme night. Think about those TV themes, we had Growing Pains, Facts of Life, all these amazing show themes that we don't have in TV anymore -- the theme songs are one of my favorite each time we do it, and it does not disappoint."

There's also a bit of shakeup this season with Rita Ora joining the panel in place of Nicole Scherzinger, who is currently in London's for the West End production of Sunset Boulevard.

"Rita Ora has been a godsend, because a lot of times when we get a guest panel, it's confusing for them. It's like, it's such a weird show that they're like, 'Ah, mm-hmm,'" McCarthy said of Ora joining her, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong on the panel.

And with the "Don't Think Twice" singer's experience on panel for The Masked Singer UK, she was the perfect fit.

Fox

"She came in prepared because she does Masked Singer UK. So it's just like moving locations for her. It wasn't learning anything new," she continued. "The only thing that maybe people might have wondered is how would the chemistry be? 'cause we have such amazing chemistry with this panel, and it was like a sister that we hadn't seen in a long time."

"She just came back and it was honestly, when you see it, it feels like Rita has been there forever," the TV personality added. "So I think you guys will be really happy with her joining the family."

The Formless Beauty founder also shared some behind-the-scenes tea with TooFab about the way the show is filmed. While most things are kept tightly under wraps on The Masked Singer, McCarthy revealed that all the reactions we see from the panel are not only genuine, most of them are done in one take.

"We don't get take two. The only take two there might be, is if a singer starts singing and there's no sound, then we have to stop tape and then they have to fix the microphone. But that's it," McCarthy revealed. "So all of our reactions are exactly how you see it and a little tidbit behind the scenes that people don't know, 'cause some people will be like, 'How did you not know it was so and so when it was so obvious from this first note,' when we're inside that sound stage, the panel judges are first of all, way back there. They don't give us speakers to hear the singing. We only rely on what's bouncing off the wall."

She continued, "There's so much reverb that you can't hear tones very well. That's why you've seen us lean in and be like, 'huh?,' because we don't have any speakers. So we have to really rely on clues, which probably gives me a heads up to be honest in this game, because I rely on clues, and they rely on their ears, and you can't really hear it that well."

As for what makes her come back season after season, McCarthy said The Masked Singer is not only good quality TV, it's been a blessing in her live, for both her and her family.

"It's good quality TV. It's high vibrational TV. After doing some projects in my long 30-year career of stuff you're proud of and stuff you're not, some stuff that you just had to pay for speech therapy for your kid, and some you did 'cause you loved it," McCarthy said, looking back. "This has been such a blessing in my life because I get to spend a lot of time with my family, but I also get to have the reports back from families saying, 'This show is so good for our family because my kids got off their phones, they got away from their computer. We got to sat, sit down as a family and watch the show together.'"

"That to me feels like a good thing we're doing," she gushed, "something good that I can leave behind. Something good I can feel proud of."

Elsewhere in the interview, McCarthy spoke to TooFab about her clean makeup line and why it was so important for her to craft a product that was truly clean.

"It started with me looking into makeup because I was like, I need some clean beauty. And everybody says that that's the new trend. Everyone's like, 'mine is clean, mine's clean.' Well, when you really do the digging you can see that it's not and it's not clean. So I didn't trust anybody anymore," the Formless founder shared. "And I was like, I wear so much makeup because I love it, and I wear it for my TV show, and I'm getting older. I want clean. I don't want any more toxins that I'm already being assaulted with in our environment."

"So when I did the research, I was blown away that there's still formaldehyde in mascara. There's heavy metals in mascara, there's forever chemicals in mascara, and it's not just one or a few," she added. "The majority of them have that. So I said I'm going to create a brand that I stand behind and I'm not just sticking my name on it."

And she's done exactly that, diving deep in with the chemists to make sure that Formless are the leaders in clean beauty.

McCarthy also dished on her marriage to Donnie Wahlberg, with the pair gearing up to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August. As for how they'll celebrate, McCarthy said they're thinking a tropical vacation on an island with their kids for some much needed R&R.

To hear more about how McCarthy and Wahlberg keep their love alive amid their busy schedules, check out the video below.

The Masked Singer premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.