Why Robin Thicke Would Never Get Behind a Mask For 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

"I don't really want to be stuck in one of those things for more than the minute or two to entertain my kids," Thicke exclusively told TooFab.

Robin Thicke has prepared fans for an epic Season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer.

However, despite the musician being a panelist for the past 10 seasons, there is not one part of him that feels inclined to get behind one of the masks himself.

"No. No. Because I am semi-claustrophobic and I don't really want to be stuck in one of those things for more than the minute or two to entertain my kids," Thicke exclusively told TooFab at the FOX Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old said he loves "every minute" of the show and revealed that the theme nights for Season 11 are even bigger and better than before.

"We've been doing the theme nights the last few seasons and it's really made it a lot of fun for us we get to play dress up," Thicke said.

"The great thing about each season as it's evolved is we have really taken it to another level with the themes and the dressing up and the performances, it's been great," he said before sharing that his upcoming favorite theme night is Queen. Maybe a Freddie Mercury costume is on the horizon?

This season is set to be epic with themes ranging from The Wizard of Oz to TV theme songs, and even a Girl Group night.

"On some nights I've even performed, like this season we have Billy Joel night and I hop on the piano and sing one of Billy Joel's songs. We have a Queen night where Rita performs, we have a Transformers night where Ken [Jeong] turns into a Transformer," the "Blurred Lines" singer joked about his fellow panelist.

There's a bit of shakeup this season with Rita Ora joining the panel in place of Nicole Scherzinger, who is currently in London for the West End production of Sunset Boulevard.

"She's [Scherzinger] being supplanted. We lost Nicole for this season but we were very lucky to have Rita Ora who came in the ninth inning," Thicke said before adding how she was a perfect fit for the show.

"[Ora] came in and just knocked it out of the park! She's such a professional and so easy to work with so we got very lucky to get Rita," he said.

It was an easy swap for this season of The Masked Singer as it's not the first time the 33-year-old singer has sat on the franchise's panel.

The "Don't Think Twice" singer served as a panelist on The Masked Singer UK for several seasons. So, Thicke didn't feel like she needed much advice while she kept Scherzinger’s chair warm alongside Thicke, Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

"Well, you know probably because at times she might not know as many names as she might you know in England. So I just tried to help whenever I could but she's such a pro she doesn't need any help, she knocks it out every time," Thicke told TooFab.

The Masked Singer returns tonight for its eleventh season at 8:00 p.m ET on FOX.