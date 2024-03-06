Nick Cannon Wants To See Barack Obama On 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

Getty

"Anybody in the Obama family... Somebody just pull up and sing a song for us," 'The Masked Singer' host tells TooFab exclusively.

Nick Cannon has high hopes for the contestants taking the stage for Season 11 of The Masked Singer.

The reality competition show host exclusively told TooFab at the FOX Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles that he is hoping to see the 44th U.S. President behind a mask.

"I always want to see Barack Obama behind a mask," Cannon revealed. "That's who I'm hoping for every season because we know he can sing, we know he's a lovable guy."

While Barack may be a little busy for the series, Cannon isn't fussy who joins, he'd just be happy with any of the Obamas.

"Anybody in the Obama family, the daughters, Michelle, somebody just pull up and sing a song for us," the 43-year-old host said.

The former President of the United States first made his musical debut at a fundraiser at the Apollo Theater in New York back in 2012 by singing the opening line from Al Green’s classic, "Let's Stay Together." Since then, he has been spotted singing a few lines here and there when persuaded by his high-profile friends.

So maybe Cannon has a chance...

If Cannon's contestant hopes and multi-colored suit is anything to go by, the eleventh season is set to be the most electrifying yet with all-new theme nights and a shakeup on the panel.

Rita Ora is keeping Nicole Scherzinger's seat warm this season while Scherzinger is in London for the West End production of Sunset Boulevard.

"This is the biggest and best season yet, it's Season 11 we turning it up to eleven. I mean it's The Masked Singer so it's going to be fun. It's going to be family friendly but at the end of the day it's going to be a whole lot of talent," Cannon told TooFab.

Cannon has been the host of the series since its American inception in 2019, admitting that he still manages to get shocked every season when its revealed who is behind the masks.

As for his biggest shocks yet... Lil Wayne and Dick Van Dyke.

"Those are probably... Look the extremes of those," Cannon said. "Those are two of the most iconic and you would never believe either one of them would do the show," he said before thanking them for joining. "So shout outs to them!"

The Masked Singer returns tonight for its eleventh season at 8:00 p.m ET on FOX.