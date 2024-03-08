Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Retiring From Sex Work

Getty

The podcast host -- who married the country singer in 2016 -- called retiring from the sex industry the "best decision I ever made."

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is reflecting on her decision to leave the world of sex work behind last year.

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old -- who previously worked as an escort and appeared on Only Fans -- took to Facebook on the one-year anniversary of the day she left the sex industry in March 2020, and opened up about choosing to retire from sex work and focus on her business.

"Awww a year ago I retired from the SW [sex work] industry," Bunnie wrote, resharing a post from March 2023. "I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making -- wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold."

"So thankful to all of you who believe in me & sub to my patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod & engage daily w/ me. THANK YOU," she added.

Meanwhile, the podcast host -- who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 -- went on to share a lengthy follow-up post, in which she addressed those who appeared "confused" why she waited to retire from the sex industry several years after she tied the knot with the country singer.

"I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him," Bunnie began. "And to be honest he never once asked me to. He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, 'One day baby you won't have to do this anymore.'"

"Fast forward to 2018 I started my own brand Bunnie Xo & funded it w/ the money I made in SW," she continued. "I literally built my entire brand from the ground up without help from anyone- not even my husband."

Bunnie added that in 2020, she "retired from seeing clients & having sugar daddies," and launched her OnlyFans account, noting that it "made [her] millions."

"It was crazy the amount of money that site made me in such a short time," she wrote.

In 2022, however, the Dumb Blonde podcast host's brand was becoming successful, writing that it "started making just as much money - if not more than my SW money."

"I couldn't justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much," she explained, before joking, "I also didn't want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet."

However, Bunnie stressed that Jelly Roll "never once asked me to give up anything in my life."

"So I decided to retire & 100% immerse myself into the Bunnie Xo brand in 2023," she concluded. "Best decision I ever made. The rest is history baby!'