Food God Has Some Notes About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look & That Controversial Cardigan (Exclusive)

"She would have stolen the show if she took that sweater off," Food God told TooFab exclusively.

Food God a.k.a Jonathan Cheban thinks Kim Kardashian would have won Best Dressed at the Met Gala ... if she left the cardigan in the "Garden of Time."

While attending the Race To Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, May 10, Food God told TooFab exclusively what he thought of his long-time friend's controversial outfit choice. The reality star turned heads in a custom Maison Margiela Couture dress, which she paired with a sweater from the designer.

"I thought that dress was the coolest dress I've ever seen," Food God said while walking the orange carpet ahead of the Gala.

"The sweater, everyone's confused about. I can't explain it," the 50-year-old continued, referencing the online debate about Kardashian's choice to wear the grey sweater over her gown. "It's so above fashion for me, but I guess it's ... It's a vibe. But I saw the pictures without the sweater yesterday on Instagram that she posted."

While Food God agreed it was his favorite of Kardashian's Met Gala looks, he thinks she would have reigned supreme on the carpet if the sweater was removed.

"But I saw pictures that she posted without it. I wish, like, wow. Like, she would have stolen the show if she took that sweater off," he said, before before he insisted there must have been a good reason for the decision.

"But for fashion and a theme, I guess there's a reason that there's a sweater that should be on. And she knows what she's doing better than anybody else," he added.

Kardashian revealed to Vogue the inspiration behind her look as, "the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up."

Before heading into the Gala, Cheban made it clear what he hoped to see on the menu inside the event -- and any future fundraisers for that matter.

"I love going to charities. And we'll see tonight when they have original food. I don't want to see chicken cordon bleu. I don't want to see just a sea bass," Cheban said. "I'm hoping that they have some original, cool stuff. And sometimes you're pleasantly surprised. I'm like, 'What?'"

The food reviewer and entrepreneur also revealed where he is at with his current lawsuit against a Korean BBQ sauce company, after a bottle of sauce allegedly shattered and cut his hand.

"[The hand's] not great. So we're in a lawsuit. Yeah, so it was crazy. Literally, it was a brand-new bottle that just exploded, and it just sliced me right down," he claimed.

TMZ reported in September that Cheban's injury occurred incredibly close to a major artery, which he says could have killed him.