Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Reveals They Were in a 'Traumatizing' Car Crash

"There was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other," the Barstool Sports podcast host recalled, adding that she "pulled glass out of my cheek last night."

Zach Bryan's girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, says the couple recently got into a "traumatizing" car accident.

And according to Barstool Sports podcast host -- whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia -- that was only the start of their string of bad luck.

LaPaglia, 24, shared a video to her alternate TikTok account on Tuesday, in which she detailed the horrific car crash and its aftermath, including her and Bryan's injuries.

"I'm just going to rant for a second because I think I'm nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month, so that doesn't help," she began. "Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash."

"It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank god we had our seatbelts on, but there was a lot of blood, and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other," she continued.

"After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my god, thank god, it didn't hit an artery," LaPaglia added. "It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive."

However, according to the PlanBri podcast host, their relief was short-lived, and they faced another incident when she and Bryan were about to leave to drive to Arkansas. (The country singer had multiple shows in North Little Rock.)

"As we're about to leave, we open the bus door, and Mango ... the [cat] to never escape, runs out of the bus into the woods," LaPaglia recalled. "This is 100 acres. She goes through barbed wire, literally into the middle of the forest. Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he's bleeding so much blood."

"I'm crying ... it's pitch black out, I'm never gonna find her," she continued. "I don't have shoes on, [I'm] going over barbed wire, like thorns in my face, I still have glass in my f--king body."

The BFFs cohost added she and Bryan ultimately found Mango, but only got "two hours" of sleep that night.

Exhausted from the events, LaPaglia said she was "mentally out it" the next day, but she had to record her multiple podcasts and Bryan had a concert.

She said she finally went to go to bed at 2 a.m., before her other cat, Ollie, ran out of the bus.

"[I've] been living on the bus, now this is the second month that we've been doing it, the fourth if you count the last run. Cat has never run off the bus," LaPaglia shared.

After an extensive search, LaPaglia said she and Bryan found Ollie. However, by this time, it was 6:30 a.m., and she had to start recording her first podcast at 8:30 a.m.

"Just finished the second one, and now we're on to the third," she said, appearing a little teary. "I'm just so tired. My whole body hurts, and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes, and I pulled glass out of my cheek last night."

Fans took to the comment section of LaPaglia's video to send their well wishes and support for the couple following the scary incidents, and expressed their relief that they're safe.

"I'm glad ya'll are okay, girl, how scary for you 🤍," a person wrote.

"glad you are ok and still slaying," another commented, while a third fan said, "Omg I’m so happy you are both okay that is so traumatic."

LaPaglia took to the comments section to thank fans for their support, writing, "We are absolutely okay!!! Just horrifying in the moment!!! Love you guys ❤️❤️❤️."