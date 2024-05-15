Harry Jowsey Spills on 'Sweetheart' Secret Ex-Girlfriend: 'Best Person on the Planet' (Exclusive)

ABC / TooFab

"Right now, I think it's probably better for her ... to have a distance," Jowsey said of his ex, who he was dating while on Dancing with the Stars before speculation about him and his partner tore them apart.

Harry Jowsey says his ex-girlfriend is simply the best.

TooFab caught up with the reality television star on the orange carpet of the Race to Erase MS Gala where Jowsey spilled where he was at with his "secret" ex.

Last week, Jowsey revealed on his new podcast Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey that he was dating someone nobody knew about while competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. The pair split while he was on the show, though Jowsey said he missed her.

"No, no, no [we're not together]. She's got enough problems in her life. If I'm involved, I just bring so much drama to her," Jowsey told TooFab, revealing his ex did reach out to him again after the podcast was released.

"She's the best person on the planet. She's a sweetheart. I love her dearly. I think she's the most incredible person ever," Jowsey continued. "But who knows what the future will hold. But right now, I think it's probably better for her ... to have a distance."

During the first episode of his podcast -- which debuted in late April --- the 26-year-old reality star revealed that while he was on the competition series, he and his secret-girlfriend split due to the editing of the show. Jowsey was paired up with Rylee Arnold during DWTS and fans were quick to speculate the two were more than friends.

“What if told you I was actually in a secret relationship at the start of Dancing With the Stars, all those edits and all that stuff kind of brought me and my girlfriend at the time, apart,” Jowsey told his listeners.

Jowsey's podcast falls under Alex Cooper's Unwellnetwork, along with influencer Alix Earle's show, Hot Mess and Madeline Argy's Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy.

"Alex Cooper is so fun. Alix Earle is also fun. Madeline Argy's the funnest person. The whole team behind the scenes was so fun and incredible," Jowsey said of joining the network.

Along with podcasting, Jowsey is keeping busy with another appearance on reality television, heading back to Netflix -- where he was discovered on Too Hot To Handle -- for Season 2 of Perfect Match.

"It's just a lot of tears and just me being embarrassing. Like, what else would you expect?" he explained. "Just me being cringe, embarrassing, and like a silly sausage, getting too drunk and too silly."