Chelsea Handler Admits to Feeling 'Sexually Attracted' to Robert De Niro: 'I Always Have'

NBC / Getty

"I have a penchant for elderly men," the funny woman quipped. "I feel sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I always have, and I would like to be penetrated by him."

Chelsea Handler has a crush, and she's not afraid to shout it from the rooftops.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, the comedian admitted that she feels "sexually attracted" to Oscar-winning actor, Robert De Niro, who was also a guest on the talk show Tuesday.

"I'm very sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I'm not even going to pretend that I'm not," Handler quipped. "I couldn't even go near him backstage, because his girlfriend's back there, and I don't want her to think that I'm making a move -- but I want to make a move."

De Niro, 80, is dating Tiffany Chen, 45, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter, Gia, his youngest and seventh child.

"I have a penchant for elderly men," the funny woman continued. "I always date older. I mean, at some point I'll have to stop because it's gonna get too old."

"I feel sexually attracted to Robert De Niro," Handler reiterated before making a NSFW confession. "I always have, and I would like to be penetrated by him."

As for what sparked her attraction to De Niro, it may have something to with the fact that the pair are both outspoken critics of former president, Donald Trump.

While appearing on The View that same day, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor slammed the business man turned politician while discussing how Trump getting re-elected will impact all Americans.

"Pardon my French," De Niro quipped before his audio was bleeped out.

While it's unclear exactly what he said, the profanity-laced comment received applause from the studio audience.

De Niro also said Trump's supporters will continue to support him with "anger and hate, because that's what he's about."

"I see what a hateful, mean-spirited awful thing he is," De Niro said.

Handler, meanwhile, poked fun at Trump in a recent Instagram post, calling him a "big fat f--k" after he reportedly fell asleep in court and farted, while standing trial for attempting to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to now-President, Joe Biden, after losing the 2020 election.

Continuing to joke about Trump's courtroom antics, Handler said his ability to sleep while sitting up may come in handy in the event that he's convicted of the allegations being leveled against him and thrown behind bars.