Avril Lavigne Opens Up About Cheating Exes, Asked About Dating Tyga

Avril Lavigne is opening up about her love life.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, which marked her first-ever podcast appearance, the singer reflected on her past relationships, sharing that she's been in some in which her partner was unfaithful.

"Have you ever been cheated on?" host Alex Cooper asked Lavigne, who bluntly replied, "Have I been with a male before? Then the answer is yes!"

"That's just if anyone's ever f--k me over, which has happened a f--k ton. I've always just been the classy bitch who's taken the high road and kept it to myself," she added.

The 39-year-old went on to point out that it's difficult to "get out" of unhappy or unhealthy relationships.

"It requires a lot, and some people can't see that clearly. It's always easier once you're on the other end," she said. "Sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and trust that if you're not happy, it's not a healthy relationship or a good situation, just get out. It's okay to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you."

Throughout her career, Lavigne has been married twice, and in several high-profile relationships. She was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whible from 2006, until their split in 2019, with their divorce being finalized a year later. The "Girlfriend" singer moved on with The Hills star Brody Jenner, whom she dated until early 2012. Following their split, Lavigne began dating Nickleback frontman, Chad Kroeger. The former couple tied the knot in 2013, but later split, and divorced in 2015.

Lavigne went on to have relationships with billionaire Phillip Sarofim and Mod Sun, the latter of whom she dated from 2021 until 2023. She was most recently romantically linked to Tyga. Lavigne and the rapper reportedly dated from March to June of last year.

However, when Cooper asked Lavigne about her relationship with Tyga, Lavigne appeared to act like she didn't know what the podcast host was talking about.

"Did you ever date Tyga? Wait, does it annoy you that every time you upload something with Tyga, people are like, 'Is this your announcement that you're dating?' Or you don't care?" Cooper asked, to which Lavigne replied, "I didn't Google myself. Is that what it says?"

The "Complicated" singer also remained mum on her current relationship status.

"Are you seeing anyone right now?" Cooper asked Lavigne, who smiled coyly, and shrugged in response.

"Now I know even if you were, you’re never gonna f--king tell me. Maybe? OK," Cooper concluded.

While she didn't offer any details on whether or not she's dating anyone special right now, she joked that she's "f--king awesome" in a relationship, and shared the qualities she looks for in a potential partner.

"I think the most important thing is finding someone that you're compatible with, because you could be two different great people. But if you're not compatible, you’re not going to get along," she explained. "It all just sounds cliche. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you're just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you're going to be spinning. So that's just not healthy."

"A healthy relationship is ideal ... duh!" she added.

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the conversation, Lavigne also weighed in on the "dumb" conspiracy that she was replaced with a body double named Melissa, which took over the internet in the early 2000s.

Started by a blog in Brazil, the conspiracy theory claimed Lavigne died sometime after 2002, only to be replaced by an actress who looks eerily similar to her. Citing minor differences in her appearance and veiled references about the secret in her lyrics, the bizarre rumor claimed a woman named Melissa Vandella took Avril's place after her death.

When Cooper asked what is the "craziest rumor" she's ever heard about herself, Lavigne correctly assumed the podcast host was referring to the body double conspiracy.

"I know what you're talking about," she said. "I mean, it's just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, there's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me."

"Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse, right?" she jokingly added. "I feel like I got a good one. I don't feel like it's negative. It's nothing creepy."