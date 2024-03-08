Kane Brown Reveals He Got a Vasectomy After Wife Became Pregnant with Baby #3

Getty

"They got me neutered already," joked the country singer, who is expecting his third child, a baby boy, with his wife Katelyn.

Kane Brown is a soon-to-be father of three -- and while he's excited about becoming a dad again, he and his wife have agreed that they'll be done after they welcome their third child this year.

While appearing on The Bobby Bones Show podcast on Thursday, the country singer revealed he got a vasectomy after his wife Katelyn learned she's pregnant, and recalled the moment she told him she was expecting.

"I'm scared for three," Brown, 30, said. "I guess it was God's plan."

"They got me neutered already," he jokingly added.

The "Thank God" singer said his wife revealed the exciting news to him when he was boarding a plane to go play golf at Michael Jordan's golf course for his birthday back in October.

"We get on the plane. As I'm taking off, I hear Kate say, 'I think I’m pregnant,'" and it [the phone] cuts out," he recalled. "So my whole flight down I'm like, ‘Oh my God. What's going on?'"

"I was like I hope that she's wrong," he added, before sharing, "But then we found out it was a boy, and I was like, 'Okay, it was God's plan. We have two girls. We weren't trying this time.'"

The singer -- who shares daughters Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2, with his wife -- went on to reveal that Katelyn urged him to get a vasectomy.

"She was telling me you gotta go get it [a vasectomy]," Brown told Bones. "And every time she would say that or telling somebody the story, dude my stomach, I just get sick. Man, I can't do it."

He ultimately agreed, before recalling the procedure.

"It didn't hurt," Brown said. "For me, it was so weird. I mean they gave me gas or whatever. But I'm laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor, and they're just talking about their day, and I’m just laying on this table."

"I'm not out of it at all. I'm just, you know, sky high," he added. "They're just having their conversation about their day and all this stuff and you're just on the table spread eagle. It was wild."

In December, Brown and his wife announced that they were expecting their third child together, sharing the photo, above, on Instagram.

In the shot, the couple posed with their two children in front of the Chrismtas tree, while their daughter, Kingsley, held up her mama's sonogram picture.