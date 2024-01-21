10 Celebrity Dads Who Are Definitely Done Having Kids

Getty

"I think it's time to close the shop," said one of these dads -- all of whom have had vasectomies.

Sometimes you just know exactly when your family is complete. That's been true for many famous families who have decided that they're not looking to expand their brood any further. In order to make sure that there are no surprises in the future, some celebrity dads have opted to have a vasectomy. While the procedure may be a little uncomfortable, these celebs say it was completely worth it to keep their family exactly how it's supposed to be!

Find out which famous dads are done having kids…

1. Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green has five children from a few of his relationships -- but he's officially done having any more babies. After welcoming his son Zane with fiancée Sharna Burgess, he decided it was time to get a vasectomy.

"So, funny story. I haven't really planned for any of my kids. Every time, it's been, ‘Oh, it’s OK. We can do this.' I love my kids, and I wasn't against any of them, but I've never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it's positive and preparing that way," Brian said on his Oldish podcast.

He continued, "Zane was born and I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop.'"

2. Dax Shepard

In 2016, Dax Shepard revealed that he had gotten a vasectomy after his wife Kristen Bell had a pregnancy scare. He explained that while he was visiting Kristen on set while she was working in Atlanta, she told him she might be pregnant. Dax had to wait to find out for sure until Kristen could take a pregnancy test after work and he says he "freaked out" for hours. When he later learned it was a false alarm, Dax decided as soon as he got home he was going to get a vasectomy.

"That was Tuesday. I flew home Wednesday for a meeting. Thursday morning, I had a vasectomy," Dax said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I had a vasectomy, and Kristen was not thrilled I did it so quickly, but I'm a man of action. I was in and out. I was back in Atlanta two days after that, shooting a Samsung commercial."

3. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher got a vasectomy when he and his wife Mila Kunis decided they were done having children. He made the reveal while telling a hilarious story about the last time he ever got high. Ashton explained that he had recently undergone the procedure and was at a friend's wedding in Italy where he took a THC mint. Ashton told Esquire that when the high hit, he was completely convinced that he'd lost feeling below the waist. He says he started freaking out and was even convinced he was going broke.

"That s--t did not go well," Ashton told the magazine.

4. Jordan McGraw

After Jordan McGraw and his wife Morgan Stewart welcomed their second child, they decided that they were done expanding their family. The couple took things seriously and Jordan got a vasectomy -- even though Morgan says he was being a "baby" about the procedure.

"No more babies. I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f--k around… It was 10 minutes. It was no big deal. Men are such f--king babies. I pushed out two humans in four minutes and he was like, 'I have to shave what?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding?'" Morgan shared on E!'s Nightly Pop.

5. Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. documented his vasectomy on social media, sharing that he was going through with the procedure even though he was nervous about it all. In a vlog, Arie and his wife Lauren explained that she was very sensitive to hormonal birth control and it had previously caused her to struggle with mild depression -- so they felt a vasectomy was the best option.

"It's a big decision and obviously one we made as a family. We love our kids so much and we're good with three, but I'm still terrified, though. I feel like I'm taking one for the team here, but it's the least I can do after her pregnancies and I'm just going to try not to think about it too much," Arie shared.

6. Justin Ervin

In 2023, model Ashley Graham shared that her husband Justin Ervin had gotten a vasectomy. She shared that for Justin the procedure was the "easiest thing," and he was out and about just hours afterwards.

"He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on the pill, thank god," she shared on the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast. "It's so easy for them. It really is. It's like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after. He was not laid up in bed. He iced it."

7. Steve-O

Jackass star Steve-O and his fiancée, Lux Wright, decided that they don't want to have children so he decided to get a vasectomy. He says that the couple are instead focused on helping animals in need.

"Neither of us want to have kids. In lieu of that, what we want to do is just pour ourselves into helping animals. So we've got a plan to buy a big property and open up our own animal sanctuary," he told Us Weekly, adding, "I went through with the procedure and then I did a bunch of hilarious, rigorous things immediately afterward."

8. Tyler Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley decided they were done having babies shortly after the arrival of their third child, Atlas. To make things official, Tyler ended up getting a vasectomy. Fans found out when Hayley posted a photo on her Instagram story of Tyler with a bag of frozen peas between his legs -- and simply explained things with the scissors emoji.

"We're beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we're done having children of our own. We've always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right, but for now our hands are full and we are so thankful," the couple said in a statement to People.

9. Mike Caussin

Before Mike Caussin's split from Jana Kramer, he decided to get a vasectomy. While Jana admits she was considering having more children, Mike was firm on his decision to stop after two kids. Following the procedure, Jana documented the aftermath on Instagram, showing Mike in bed with ice between his legs.

"So… Mike got a vasectomy today, and he's laying in the room with peas on his balls. I think that's kinda funny," Jana said, with Mike adding that he was "actually struggling."

10. Brandon Blackstock

While Kelly Clarkson was still married to Brandon Blackstock, she asked him to get a vasectomy. Kelly explained that she had no interest in being pregnant again and wanted to ensure it didn't happen.