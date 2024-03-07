Vanessa Hudgens Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation: 'I Have a Real Body'

Getty

"I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body," Hudgens said in response to the pregnancy rumors.

Vanessa Hudgens is responding to rumors that she's pregnant.

While appearing on the She Pivots podcast Wednesday, the newly married singer-actress clapped back at rumors that she's with child after some fans pointed out that she "looked pregnant" in recent photos.

"I was like, 'That is so rude. I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,'" Hudgens, 35, said.

Hudgens not only set the record straight during her podcast appearance Wednesday, she responded to fans who had comments about her body during her October 2023 bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado, with the High School Musical alum taking to the comments section of her Instagram post to shut down any speculation that she was pregnant, writing, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

Reflecting back on the speculation Hudgens told podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman that she's the happiest she's ever been and the constant comments about whether or not she's pregnant make her feel "fat."

"I'm literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That's great. Thanks," Hudgens said, looking back.

She then brought up the "four agreements" amongst women, one of which she said is to not "make assumptions."

"… in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," Hudgens maintained. "We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let's not make assumptions over other women's bodies as well."

Hudgens, who went on to marry Cole Tucker back in December 2023, also touched on how her breakups have shaped her public persona. Before Tucker, Hudgens was famously in a relationship with Austin Butler for nine years before going their separate ways in 2020.

"I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," she shared.

That heartbreak, though difficult, pushed "to the right person," which she said she's "so grateful for."

Hudgens, who is gearing up to host the Oscars pre-show this weekend, couldn't help but gush over Tucker, adding "he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met."