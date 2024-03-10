Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Have 'Twins' Reunion at Oscars -- But Batman Steals Limelight

Getty

The "Twins" duo joked the reason for their reunion is they "both tried to kill Batman" referencing their roles as villains in the Batman films.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are back together again!

The Twins co-stars reunited at the 2024 Academy Awards Sunday, thirty-six years after their 1988 film, where they shared a funny Batman bit onstage.

"Look at that, it’s so beautiful," DeVito said to the audience, after the pair received a standing ovation from the Oscars audience. "Look at everybody. Look at that, very nice. Well, Arnold and I are presenting together, for a very obvious reason."

"We both tried to kill Batman," Schwarzenegger chimed in.

DeVito starred as the villain Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns with Michael Keaton in the titular role, while Schwarzenegger played the part of Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin, which starred George Clooney as Batman.

"How did Batman beat you?" DeVito asked Schwarzenegger, who replied, "He used my one weakness against me...."

"Heat?" asked DeVito. "Love," Schwarzenegger said. "Oh. He threw me out a window. Really," DeVito said.

"Batman, that son of a b---h," Schwarzenegger jokingly added.

And DeVito's Batman was right there in the audience, with the funny man pointing to Keaton as the camera panned to the straight-faced actor, who was also on hand for a reunion of his own -- teaming up with Beetlejuice co-star, Catherine O'Hara, to present an award earlier in the ceremony.

"You have a lot of nerve to show your face here," Schwarzenegger said from the stage, with DeVito adding to Keaton, "You’re a real beak-breaker. I'm gonna see you after the Governors Ball, pal!"