Oscars 2024: Full Winners List

And The Oscar goes to...
The 96th Annual Academy Awards are here and the world will finally see who will win the battle of Barbenheimer -- or maybe another film will shock viewers and take out Best Picture.
Following a strike that pushed the releases of a number of movies and successes of films like Barbie to Oppenheimer, 2023 may have been an unusual year for the entertainment industry -- but still one with a number of great performances and critically-beloved titles.
The 96th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing live March 10 on ABC. It will be Kimmel's fourth time in the hosting role.
Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers and Poor Things all scored nominations in the Best Picture category and for the most part, received nominations in all the big categories.
Along with Best Picture, Barbie is nominated in Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, however, failed to earn noms for its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.
This year, The Academy could potentially make history in two categories, as Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon. While at 81, Martin Scorsese could make history after becoming the oldest directing nominee.
See the full list of winners...
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor In a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor In a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christoper Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original Song
The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away, American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)
What Was I Made For, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
Documentary Short Subject
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Sense
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knights of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar