Oscars 2024: Full Winners List

And The Oscar goes to...

The 96th Annual Academy Awards are here and the world will finally see who will win the battle of Barbenheimer -- or maybe another film will shock viewers and take out Best Picture.

Following a strike that pushed the releases of a number of movies and successes of films like Barbie to Oppenheimer, 2023 may have been an unusual year for the entertainment industry -- but still one with a number of great performances and critically-beloved titles.

The 96th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing live March 10 on ABC. It will be Kimmel's fourth time in the hosting role.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers and Poor Things all scored nominations in the Best Picture category and for the most part, received nominations in all the big categories.

Along with Best Picture, Barbie is nominated in Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, however, failed to earn noms for its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

This year, The Academy could potentially make history in two categories, as Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon. While at 81, Martin Scorsese could make history after becoming the oldest directing nominee.

See the full list of winners...

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor In a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christoper Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers' Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away, American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

What Was I Made For, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Sense

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things