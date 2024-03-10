Emotional Emma Stone Wins Second Oscar of Her Career at Academy Awards

Getty

Stone hit the stage with a broken dress, thanking her daughter in adorable fashion before Kimmel made a quip about the Oscars Best Picture mixup of 2017.

Emma Stone just picked up her second Academy Award.

She was celebrated for her role in Poor Things, picking up the Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film. Stone, 35, previously won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land back in 2017.

She beat out Lily Gladstone -- who was considered the other favorite in the category -- as well as Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan.

As she walked up to the stage to collect her trophy, she first made it very clear that her dress was "broken" -- saying she's pretty sure it happened while everyone was rocking out to Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken performance.

"Oh boy, this is really overwhelming," she said, before addressing her fellow nominees and the actresses who presented her the award -- Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and Jessica Lange. "The women on this stage, you are all incredible and the women in this category, Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. It has been such an honor to do all this together."

"I don't know what I'm saying, oh my god, I'm totally ..." she continued, before getting back on track and thanking everyone in the cast and crew of the film. She then gave love to her family, husband David and "most importantly," her daughter, "who's going to be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor."

"I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she said, before telling the audience not to look at the back of her dress as she walked off stage.