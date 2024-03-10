Ryan Gosling Sings 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars and It's a Must-Watch Performance

Getty

He was joined by Slash and some of his Barbie costars for the epic performance.

Ryan Gosling brought the Mojo Dojo Casa House to the Academy Awards!

Gosling took the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated track, "I'm Just Ken," from the equally nominated, Barbie.

He began the performance in the audience, rocking a black cowboy hat, a hot pink suit and matching gloves, as Margot Robbie began cracking up in front of him. He was then joined by a bevvy of dancers -- as well as Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, who starred alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in the film.

They even got Slash from Guns N' Roses to play the guitar for the epic performance, before Gosling had the rest of the film's cast and director Greta Gerwig sing along.

Gosling was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the film, but lost to Robert Downey Jr. earlier in the evening.

The song wasn't the only track from Barbie to be up for an Oscar; Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" is also a contender -- and wound up taking home the trophy. Sorry, Ryan.

Other performances on Sunday came from Jon Batiste, who wrote the lyrics for a song in American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers with a song from Killers of the Flower Moon and Becky G with The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot.