Downey Jr. gave his lawyer a special shoutout for "trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosgow."

After over 30 years in Hollywood -- including over 70 film credits and three Academy Award nominations -- Robert Downey Jr. has just won his first Oscar.

During the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night, the actor took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," the 58-year-old actor began as he accepted his trophy. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian, I meant wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life, that's why I'm here."

"Here's my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it," he continued, before thanking the rest of the cast. "I stand there before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful and the stuff we decide to make it important."

He went on to thank his team -- including his stylist -- before giving a very special shoutout to his entertainment lawyer of 40 years, "the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosgow, thanks bro!"

Downey -- who starred as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer -- won the award over fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon),

Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The Iron Man star was previously nominated for two Academy Awards in the past. He was recognized for her performances in 1992's Chaplin, and 2008's Tropic Thunder, respectively.

Downey has swept the 2024 awards season. In addition to the Oscar, he also won the Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Oppenheimer received the most nominations, a whopping 13, for the 2024 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Director for Nolan.