Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Pregnancy at Oscars, Debuts Baby Bump

The confirmation comes just days after she called pregnancy speculation "so rude" on a podcast -- saying, "I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body."

Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mom!

During the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, the actress -- who is one of the hosts of the Oscars pre-show -- revealed she's expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

Hudgens, 34, was glowing as she hit the red carpet in a black body-hugging, turtleneck, floor-length gown, with the dress showing off her growing baby bump.

This will be the first child for the High School Musical actress and Tucker. The couple said "I Do" just a few months ago, tying the knot in December 2023.

The confirmation of Hudgens' pregnancy comes just days after Hudson hit back at pregnancy speculation.

While appearing on the She Pivots podcast on Wednesday, the singer responded to rumors that she's with child after some fans pointed out that she "looked pregnant" in recent photos.

"I was like, 'That is so rude. I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,'" Hudgens said.

She not only set the record straight during her podcast appearance Wednesday, but also she responded to fans who had comments about her body during her October 2023 bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado, with The Princess Switch star taking to the comments section of her Instagram post to shut down any speculation that she was pregnant, writing, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

Reflecting back on the speculation Hudgens told podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman that she's the happiest she's ever been and the constant comments about whether or not she's pregnant make her feel "fat."

"I'm literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That's great. Thanks," Hudgens said, looking back.

She then brought up the "four agreements" amongst women, one of which she said is to not "make assumptions."

"… in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," Hudgens maintained. "We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let's not make assumptions over other women's bodies as well."

The 96th Academy Awards -- hosted by Jimmy Kimmel -- will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 10 on ABC.