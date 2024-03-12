MasterChef Junior's Aarón Sánchez Reveals There's 'Only Nice' Sides To Gordon Ramsay (Exclusive)

Fox

"You know what people need to understand about him, he has high standards," the celebrity chef said of Ramsay.

Aarón Sánchez insists Gordon Ramsay is one of the good guys.

To celebrate Season 9 of MasterChef Junior, TooFab caught up with Sánchez who judges the competition series alongside Ramsay, Daphne Oz and new judge this season, Tilly Ramsay.

Sánchez has worked with the Hell's Kitchen star for over eight years now and while Ramsay has become known for his passionate personality and expletive-filled rants, the chef called Ramsay a "mentor" and "the OG".

"Oh my God, he only has nice sides," Sánchez began. "You know what people need to understand about him, he has high standards and sometimes we get here -- especially in America -- we get a little bit spoilt."

The 48-year-old chef said "awards" are given out to "second and third place" too often and this is not something Ramsay believes in.

"He's not like that, and I'm not like that," Sánchez said before adding how Ramsay has helped change his own critiquing style.

"He's actually raised my game to be a little more curt, a little more direct with things that I see," he said. "You don't have to make everybody happy."

Sánchez has a front row seat to the Ramsay family dynamic this season as Gordon's daughter Tilly joins the judging panel.

"Tilly, for her age and her experience level -- is unbelievable," he said of his mentor's daughter. "First of all, she is so elegant and so put together in the way she speaks about food."

The 22-year-old -- who has long been a guest star on the series, including her one-episode judging stint last season -- may even help bring out these "nice" sides of her dad for the audience to witness.

"She also gives her dad a little bit of flack and she has license to, they're big pranksters," Sánchez told TooFab.