Utah Parents Admit to Raping Daughter Because It Was 'Safer' Than Sex with Strangers: Police

After reportedly catching the teenager sending photos on Snapchat "in sexual situations," they allegedly decided to teach "the victim about sex" and began "engaging in sexual acts with the victim."

Warning: The details below are disturbing.

A Utah couple has been arrested after their 15-year-old daughter reported they had been sexually assaulting her for more than a year.

The teenager's mother and stepfather, both in their 30s, were booked on multiple charges for the alleged offenses. The stepfather was arrested for forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy, object rape and rape, while the mother was booked on charges of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape. The stepfather reportedly told authorities he raised the teen "since the day she was born."

Their names are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

According to ABC 4, citing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged abuse began over a year ago after the parents discovered chats with strangers and photos of the victim in "sexual situations" on the teen's Snapchat.

The parents reportedly told investigators that's when they "decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for [them] than having sex with strangers." Per KUTV, the two then approached the teen "with the idea of having sexual experiences together"; she was 14 at the time.

Speaking with investigators, the stepfather allegedly admitted he and the victim's mother "showed [the victim] how to use" sex toys on herself and both of them after purchasing them for the teenager. He is also said to have told police he and his stepdaughter would shower together.

The victim's mother admitted to sexual situations involving all three of them, but claimed the two had sex in front of the teenager, not with her. She also said she confronted her husband about "having full intercourse" with her daughter after the girl approached her with concerns about a broken condom. She said he denied it at the time -- but he allegedly told police he had intercourse with the girl.

The pair are currently being held without bail because of the "substantial risk" they may pose to the victim and their four other children.