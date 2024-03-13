TikTok Star Leah Smith Dead at 22 After Cancer Battle

Instagram

TikTok star Leah Smith -- who detailed her cancer battle on the social media platform -- has died at the age of 22.

On Monday, Smith's boyfriend, Andrew, announced the sad news in a video shared to Leah's TikTok account.

"I'm sad to say that she passed away today around half-eleven this morning," he said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help. Like, she did actually read all of them. Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize.”

"We'll all miss Leah, but we'll make sure that we never forget her," he added.

Leah's friend, Vikki, also shared a message in a TikTok post shared to Smith's page, "We are all so truly heartbroken without Leah, but as Andrew said we will never forget her." She went on to thank everyone for all of their love and support.

Smith suffered from Ewing Sarcoma, an extremely rare cancer that "occurs primarily in the bone or soft tissue," according to Johns Hopkins. It's typically found in children and young adults.

Smith started posting about her battle with the disease in 2019. She has over 540,000 followers on TikTok, and 200,000 on Instagram.

In recent weeks, Smith's friends and family were posting for her as her condition continued to worsen.

Earlier this week, Vikki posted an update to Smith's TikTok account.

"Leah is on end of life now and is unable to move or talk, but she is reacting to us with noises and knows we are there," she wrote. "Andrew hasn't left her side, he's been an absolute rock to her throughout this journey."

"The main thing is, is that Leah is so peaceful now, she looks as beautiful as ever, and we're just grateful we can be at her bedside and hold her hand to comfort her through it," Vikki continued.

On Monday, Vikki shared that Smith's TikTok account will remain active, and will be "used to remember Leah at her good times."