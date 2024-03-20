Beauty Influencer Jessica Pettway Dead at 36 From Cervical Cancer After Misdiagnosis

Instagram

The YouTuber and mom of two was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in February 2023 after she was previously misdiagnosed with fibroids.

Beauty influencer Jessica Pettway has passed away at 36 following a battle with cervical cancer.

Pettway's younger sister, Reyni Brown, revealed the sad news last week, sharing a post on Instagram, according to E! Online. The post has since been made private.

"It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago and my heart has never felt pain like this," Brown wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Pettway.

She called her sister "the most amazing, strong, confident" woman, who brought her "so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother."

"Life will never be the same without her crazy laugh, pranks, or jokes. Loosing [sic] a sibling feels like a connection between us was destroyed," Brown concluded. "I love you with all my heart."

Pettway -- who has over 229,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 150,000 followers on Instagram -- revealed in July 2023 that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

At the time, the mom of two opened up about her health in a lengthy Instagram post.

She said in June 2022, she was suffering from "intense vaginal bleeding," and was "experiencing extreme fatigue, weakness and just not feeling like myself."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The following month, however, Pettway said her husband "found me in the bathroom unresponsive and not breathing."

"I was rushed to the hospital, where they told me that the extreme blood loss was due to 'fibroids,'" she wrote, adding that she was released from the hospital the next day.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, uterine fibroids are "growths made of muscle and tissue that form in or on the wall of your uterus." They are the "most common noncancerous tumor" in women, and are usually benign.

Pettway went on to share that she was hospitalized later that month, and again in January, before she was officially diagnosed with cancer in February 2023.

"Being told I have cancer didn't devastate me," she wrote. "It was the reaction of those close to me. I knew that God is my healer and that no weapon formed against me, not even cancer, would prosper. I knew that I am more than a conqueror and that I will get through this."

According to E! Online, Pettway -- who was known for her beauty and lifestyle content -- passed away on March 11.

Her last YouTube video was posted a year ago, while her most recent post on her Instagram was shared in August. Fans have been mourning her passing in the comments section of her videos and posts.