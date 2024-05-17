Maria Shriver Blasts Harrison Butker For 'Demeaning' Graduation Speech

Getty

Maria Shriver is speaking out amid criticism about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's graduation speech at Benedictine College

On Thursday, the journalist took to social media to call out Butker following his now-viral commencement address, in which he shared his controversial views about women, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, the COVID pandemic, and more. However, the majority of the backlash has surrounded the athlete's comments about how he believes women should focus on being "homemakers," rather than pursuing their own careers.

And Shriver, like many, slammed Butker online, calling his views about women "demeaning."

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" she began in her post. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother? I read that a couple times over, then I went to listen to it to make sure I heard it correctly. I did."

The former First Lady of California continued, "Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country. That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."

Shriver then opened up about how she was able to focus on career while also raising her four children.

"As a woman who has leaned into my vocation of living a meaningful life and working inside and outside the home to not only raise good humans but also raise up our country in various ways. I think it's demeaning to women to imply that their choices outside of wife and motherhood pale in comparison to that of homemaker," said Shriver, who shares Katherine, 33, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She added that it "took a revolution" to get women "where they are today," including giving women the right to vote, have access to birth control, and more. "Oh my god, don't get me going, as there is so much more!" she said.

The 68-year-old went on to share a message for Butker's wife, Isabelle.

"I'm happy for Mr. Btuker's wife, Isabelle, that she's happy in her chosen vocation. Good for her. But she should let her husband know that not all women can make that choice, even if they wanted to," she explained.

"Most families can't get on without both parents working. It's a luxury to get the choice she has gotten," she continued. "The vast majority of women have to put food on the table, while also raising kids, caring for aging parents, running for office to give us all a better world ... the list goes on! And men, well, are they really the ones who set the tone for the culture? Can we all not set the tone for the future? Women, men, gay, straight -- of course we can!"

She ended her lengthy post by sharing some final words for Butker.

"I will not tell Mr. Butker to stick to kicking," Shriver concluded, "but I would suggest next time he speaks to women first and listen to someone with a clearer take on where most women find themselves in 2024."

Butker, 28, gave his 20-minute address last Saturday at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, with the NFL player's controversial speech going viral on social media, particularly over his message for the female graduates.

"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?" Butker said. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Amid the backlash, the NFL released a statement denouncing Butker's speech.