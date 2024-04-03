Mother of Boy Found Dead In Suitcase Claims Space Force Is Following Her In Bizarre Court Appearance

Indiana State Police / WHAS11

The judge told Dejaune Anderson -- who's accused of killing her son, 5, and dumping his body in a 'Welcome to Las Vegas' suitcase -- she had "no chance in the world" representing herself in court if she didn't change her behavior.

A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old son, putting his body in a suitcase, and abandoning it off a dead-end road in Sellersburg, Indiana has been denied bond.

The decision was made during Dejaune Anderson's first court appearance this week, an appearance in which Anderson said she wished to represent herself during her trial and claimed she was being detailed by government agencies -- including by Space Force -- as she argued against a high bond.

Anderson was arrested in March 2024, after two years on the run following the death of her 5-year-old son, Cairo.

The boy's body was discovered back in April 2022 by a local mushroom hunter off of a dead-end road -- but police had few leads at the time on the boy's identity or locating a suspect. Per Indiana State Police (ISP), no family members, witnesses or acquaintances came forward to help identify the child, while tips were unsuccessful.

Even the autopsy "shed little light on the investigation," said police, as the cause of death was determined to be "electrolyte imbalance," likely caused by a "viral gastroenteritis," or dehydration. He wasn't identified for another six months. After that, a warrant for Anderson's arrest was issued on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

During her bond hearing Tuesday, Anderson got things off to an odd start after being asked her name.

First, she said her name was Princess, before listing off a bunch of additional surnames. Then she said she was there "representing the entity Dejaune Anderson."

Anderson then told the judge she planned to file a motion to represent herself during her trial. When asked whether she understood everything that comes along with defending herself, Anderson said, "I do understand. I have a masters in history."

"That doesn't give you a law degree," the judge told her, before she replied, "But I do understand how to read procedures and understand the court procedures." When he then told her that still didn't ensure herself "a good lawyer," she responded, "that's a personal opinion, but I understand."

She went on to explain that her decision wasn't because she couldn't afford a lawyer, but because she was privy to "classified evidence" involving other open cases and federal investigations.

The issue of bond was then addressed, as state prosecutors argued it should be set at a high amount or taken off the table completely as she was considered a "fugitive" for two years.

"I object," Anderson said as the prosecutor spoke, before the judge gave her the floor to explain why she felt keeping her on bond was unnecessary.

"The basis of my objection is the fact that I am not a fugitive. I have been under NSA surveillance for the past 8 months and how can that qualify me as a fugitive on the run when I've also had a detail from Space Force that was following my every move?" she asked.

The judge told her that wasn't a legal objection, however, and said that if she planned to represent herself, she better learn proper court procedure quickly. If she didn't, he said, "you have no chance in the world, lady."

Anderson reiterated her claim about both the NSA and Space Force, also claiming she turned herself into to the the U.S. Marshals, something which does not appear to be the case. For those reasons, she said, she shouldn't be slapped with an "astronomical bond."

"It's my understanding [officers] have been in touch with almost every one of those agencies and they haven't been able to identify your location until recently," the judge told her, before denying bond. "If Space Force comes forward and tells me they’re willing to monitor you, we’ll take up the issue of bond at a later time," he added.

The judge also decided that, "based upon what I've just heard," he'd be assigning a public defender to her case, who could be removed in the future if needed.

Dawn Coleman -- a friend of the victim's mother -- was also arrested and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the boy's death. She was sentenced to 30 years, with 5 years suspended.

Coleman claimed the boy was already dead when she came into a bedroom and saw Anderson on top of him. She then helped her friend dispose of the body.

According to NBC, Anderson made reference to an exorcism in regards to her son and using her blood for a ritual also involving him. Shortly before his death, she also reportedly mentioned "a very powerful demonic force from within my son" and spoke of possession in March.