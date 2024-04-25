Kate Hudson Calls Glee Set 'Very Dramatic' and Reveals Why It Could Be 'Challenging'

Getty

"Let me tell you something, there's a reason why very talented people can be sometimes challenging people to work with because they can be uncompromising," Hudson explains to fellow 'Glee' alum Jenna Ushkowitz.

Kate Hudson recalled the Glee set being "very dramatic" during an episode of her and her brother Oliver's podcast Sibling Revelry.

Kate spoke about her experience on the musical-comedy/drama set -- where she played dance teacher Cassandra July -- with fellow Glee alum actress Jenna Ushkowitz who played Tina Cohen-Chang.

"It was a very dramatic set," Hudson said of her time on the set for season 4. "Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth, and a lot of hormones ...it's youthful, and young."

"And egos," Oliver interjected.

"We were all very close, and yes, we had our squabbles, but we really were a family and it was easier to get along than it wasn't. And as dramatic as it was, there's so many moving parts of our show and so many cast members and so many personalities... So interesting that you say that Kate," Jenna said.

Jenna is reliving her time on the hit series with fellow costar Kevin McHale -- who played Artie Abrams -- one their podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed where they rewatch episodes.

Kate agreed, adding, "I think it was because you all were so close and the show was so huge. So you're all this young little family, and of course inside of it you're gonna have all the stuff that comes with it."

The 45-year-old actress and now singer who has been in the entertainment business for over two decades explained why she believed the set felt so intense.

"The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show," Kate began. "Let me tell you something there's a reason why very talented people can be sometimes challenging people to work with because they an be uncompromising they really believe in themselves they know what they have to offer so you get all of that in one room and there's going to be some fun drama."

Kate added that the Glee community is still going strong thanks to the streaming networks, "people rewatch, it has this secondary life, young kids they get introduced to Glee and they get obsessed with it."