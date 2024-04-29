RHOM's Alexia Nepola Breaks Down While Talking About Husband's Shock Divorce Filing

Getty

"It's been three weeks, and I'm still going back in my head like, 'What happened?'" says The Real Housewives of Miami star on her Ay Por Favor podcast

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is opening up for the first time about the shocking news of her husband, Todd Nepola filing for divorce.

In the upcoming clips of her and RHOM costar Marysol Patton's Ay Por Favor podcast, Nepola reveals that she is still in disbelief over her husband's decision.

"For the first week, for the first two weeks -- actually, still today, it's been three weeks, and I'm still going back in my head like, 'What happened?'" Nepola tells Patton as she tries to hold back tears.

Nepola insists she is a "positive" person and even tries to "think about all the beautiful times" and "beautiful trips" she had with her 51-year-old husband.

The 56-year-old says she feels like she is going through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

"And I don't want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations... Oh, stages," Nepola says.

"Yeah. I don't even know what I'm saying. Because I find myself lost."

In another clip, posted on the Ay Por Favor podcast's Instagram account, Nepola says the pair still "love each other".

"It's not because we don't love each other. But it's just very sad, I guess we couldn't figure out a way to fix things, and that's why I was in such shock because I'm a fighter, I fight right?," Nepola tells Patton.

"Well somebody gave up," Patton interjects, also wiping away tears.

"I was never expecting that, I thought things were good, so it's been really shocking and I'm devastated," Nepola adds.

This is Nepola's first episode back on the podcast since April 8 as she took a break to digest the news of her personal life.

Patton uploaded a brief solo episode on April 15 to express her support for her cohost.

"I'm completely taken by surprise. I didn't see this coming," Patton revealed at the time.

"It rips my heart apart because I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her."

According to E!, Todd Nepola filed for divorce on April 11, after just over two years of marriage, with court docs claiming the marriage is "irretrievably broken."