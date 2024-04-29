Winner Just Sam Performs on American Idol Stage for First Time After Returning to Busking In NYC Subway

ABC

Finally getting their "one moment in time" on the American Idol stage, the winner of the reality competition's 2020 at-home season, Just Sam, admitted last year they'd had to return to performing in New York City subways to make ends meet.

Winning American Idol is supposed to be a life-changing experience. But what happens when you win it during an even bigger life-changing experience? That's what Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz faced when they won in 2020 -- during a little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many shows at the time, Idol adapted to stay-at-home mandates by pivoting from their usual live shows with an in-studio audience to having the contestants perform in their homes. That's why this was such a special moment for Just Sam on Sunday night.

For the first time ever -- and that includes the season they won -- the Season 18 Champ finally got their winner's moment on the American Idol stage in front of Ryan Seacrest, the judges and a live audience ... and got to perform for them.

"This is way better than an iPhone from home," Just Sam told Ryan. When they took the stage, they effortlessly belted Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time," for surely this was just that, albeit four years delayed.

After the performance, Just Sam finally got the winning treatment, complete with a confetti shower and Ryan announcing them as "the winner of American Idol 2020."

When asked to offer feedback, Katy Perry could only say, "I ain't got no notes." Perry did go on to add, "But, what I will say is, you 100 percent deserve that confetti. It was long overdue and it looks so great on you. I'm just so proud of who you've become."

Luke Bryan told the singer, "I'm so glad you had your moment. It's so nice to sit here and hear your voice again in this room. You go through everything it took from home to get you to win American Idol, for you to have your moment in time, it was really, really special."

"I’m so proud of you," Lionel Richie told the champion. "I know the challenges that you've been through and you have charmed us all. The fact that you have now come back all grown up and solid as a rock, I can only say, God has his hands firmly on you."

Some of those challenges included a return to busking in the New York City subways, which is what the singer had been doing before Idol came calling the first time around. Just Sam admitted to the return via Instagram on May 1, 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A month later, on June 2, Just Sam spoke with TMZ about what happened that led them back to their humble beginnings after winning one of the biggest reality shows on television. The artist admitted that Covid was a factor -- saying, "People didn't want to work directly in studios right away" -- and added that their lack of industry knowledge also played into it.

"I definitely know now I have to read more," they told the outlet. "Contracts are something serious. I was just like, okay, yes, and just signing things, and that's not how it goes. You can't just move like that. It leaves you in sticky situations. That's one thing that I learned."

They explained that part of the reason they returned to busking was to help pay back sums owed to Hollywood Records after they bailed on their recording deal after their Idol victory.

In a since-deleted caption, according to The Sun, about their return to busking, Just Sam admitted, "Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional."

They continued, "I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old."

"Since then, I have learned so much and I've been able to take my experiences and share them with other artists in hopes that they don't experience the same things that I did when it comes to making it in this life," Just Sam concluded their message.

Since then, Just Sam has shared some other performing opportunities above ground they've had on social media, but certainly a return to the American Idol stage is their biggest opportunity so far.

Just Sam marked the four years since their win with a heartfelt and lengthy IG post, while their return had fans lighting up social media, too.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Them giving Just Sam her winning confetti and lights moment four years after the messy COVID season was wonderful. Good on #AmericanIdol for this one. — Brian Jacobson (@brianhasfun) April 29, 2024 @brianhasfun

Honestly in tears watching Samantha Diaz - aka “Just Sam” - finally knock that Whitney song outta the park, 4 years after winning #AmericanIdol in 2020.

Been following them since we got “stuck” on an uptown C together in November 2019. Knew they were special all along. 🎉🎤🔥 pic.twitter.com/XYuL2q0xJL — JennX💙🌊 (@OverlookedGenX) April 29, 2024 @OverlookedGenX

Just Sam returns to the #AmericanIdol stage, looking gorgeous, mature, sounding wonderful, grounded. She sang this song from her depths and didn't break a sweat. Not easy. Sang, Sam! #IdolTop10 @KellyClarkson Aww. She finally got her confetti. I was choked up. — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) April 29, 2024 @SoUWanaBaSinger

I hope to hear more of just Sam moving forward. It’s been so long! A beautiful voice though. #americanidol — Reality TV Chats (@realitytvchatss) April 29, 2024 @realitytvchatss

Just Sam singing One Moment in Time just reminds me why she deserved to win 2020. She looks beautiful tonight too #americanidol — Tara || My Heart Beats CarBo (@TaraWells_PA) April 29, 2024 @TaraWells_PA

#americanidol let’s be for real, if Just Sam was on this year, she would’ve won as well. 😁 pic.twitter.com/IzijWNx87d — Satan Frogie ❤️‍🔥 | 🇮🇹 🇬🇷 🇨🇭🇦🇹| ❤️ 🇵🇸 (@SatanFrogie) April 29, 2024 @SatanFrogie

Just Sam had to come back and show everyone what singing actually sounds like. She is such a star. #AmericanIdol — Matt:: Stream Fountain Baby (@mattybum25) April 29, 2024 @mattybum25

Awe, just Sam was wonderful. She has grown up. She did deserve this win. #AmericanIdol — Tracy Hall♡Hibbs (@TracysangerHall) April 29, 2024 @TracysangerHall

I’m so glad that Just Sam got her moment! I always felt bad for her that she didn’t get the real #AmericanIdol experience. That was a great performance as well! — x- Brandon Weber (14-13) #LGM (@BWeberLGM) April 29, 2024 @BWeberLGM