Lisa Vanderpump Slams Jax Taylor After He Claims Vanderpump Rules Is 'Scripted'

Getty

"Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know?" Vanderpump quipped, throwing some series shade Taylor's way. "Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn't make any sense to me."

Lisa Vanderpump is clapping back at Jax Taylor following some comments he made about Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor sounded off about the series at his eponymously named bar in Studio City, California, where he in real-time provided commentary on an episode of VPR into a microphone, and repeatedly blasted the show where he got his start.

"They don't even hang out with each other," Taylor star told the crowd, in a clip captured by TikTok user Kate Riccio. "Show me a scripted show and I'll show you f**king Vanderpump Rules. Scripted! Scripted!"

"I've been on this show for nine f--king years, this is scripted," Taylor continued, referencing time on the series -- while Taylor is now starring on the VPR spinoff series, The Valley, he was let go from Vanderpump Rules by Bravo in 2020 ahead of season 9.

"l'll be on next week, and I'll tell you what: it was scripted!" he shouted.

Taylor has made a few appearances on VPR this season, including an awkward chat with Lisa Tuesday, during which she shamed him for calling her "superfluous" now that the show no longer revolves around her businesses.

Taylor denied the claims, adding that he didn't even know the word "superfluous."

"This is disastrous," Jax said, continuing to rant during his live recap. "Don't get me wrong, when we started, it was awesome. About seasons 1 through 6, it was organic, it was real. Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake. Everything after six seasons is a wash, it's a f--king wash."

"Now you have a real show!" he added when The Valley came on the bar's televisions. "Back to where we started. It's organic, it's real."

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump -- who serves as executive producer on both VPR and The Valley -- responded to Taylor's salacious claims,

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous to say 'scripted,'" Vanderpump shot back. "Nobody can write a script like Vanderpump Rules."

"Oh my goodness," she continued. "Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn't make any sense to me."

After the clip went viral, Taylor walked back the comments on his podcast, When Reality Hits, alongside estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

"I have a big mouth, and it gets me in trouble from time to time,' Taylor told listeners. "I regretfully went on a rant about how Vanderpump Rules is scripted. I'm incredibly embarrassed by that.”

Taylor then, changing his tune, went on to praise the show for being "the most authentic" reality series out there, especially in the midst of Scandoval, the fallout of which continues to play out on Season 11.

While things seem as tense as ever amongst the group as Tom Sandoval attempts to repair his relationships with his former friends and co-workers after cheating on longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Rachel Leviss, Vanderpump said she knows whatever happens, the group can always come back together.

"They can always come back from it," Vanderpump maintained after being asked about the show's explosive season 11 reunion, which she taped last month. "This group has been so divided so many times, and you would think that this one would never talk to that one again and, somehow, they manage to find their way back to each other."

While it's hard to imagine Madix and Sandoval co-existing for much longer in the same space, Vanderpump said there's still a lot explore should the show come back for a 12th season.

"I just think people are so attached to this cast, and there's always a story to tell," she offered. "So we'll see. We'll know when the time is right [to shake things up]."