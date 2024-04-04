Rebel Wilson Says She Was 39 When She 'Truly Experienced an Orgasm' and It Was Solo

Getty

"When I'd had sex over the past few years, I'd never really thought about my pleasure..." the 44-year-old wrote in her memoir 'Rebel Rising'. "It was more about the guy climaxing."

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her sexual experiences in her memoir Rebel Rising -- the book that just keeps on giving.

The 44-year-old shared that she first experienced an orgasm at 39-years-old in 2019 which she labeled her "Year of Love".

It was the year she went on dates with around 50 men and slept with two of them.

However, neither one gave her her first orgasm. Wilson wrote she didn't "truly" have an orgasm until exploring her body solo.

"I'd never really learned about orgasms," wrote Wilson, adding, "When I'd had sex over the past few years, I'd never really thought about my pleasure. It was more about the guy climaxing, and then pretty quickly sex was over. And while I had experienced pleasure, I don't think at this point I'd truly had an orgasm. I might've thought I had...."

Wilson explained that it was only after listening to podcasts on the topic and buying sex toys online she had her first experience.

"I truly experienced an orgasm for the first time at 39 just by myself." She then recalled thinking to herself, "Is this what I was missing out on?"

"...My research for my Year of Love taught me that there was so much more to sex than just the guy getting off," Wilson continued in her book. "I should have been orgasming too. That should have been a priority."

In a chapter titled "Late Bloomer," Wilson revealed in her book that she lost her virginity to actor Mickey Gooch Jr. at 35.

She said that Gooch Jr. may not have known about it upon the publication of her memoir -- writing, "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you." Wilson has since confirmed to the The New York Times that Gooch Jr. was the "first person" to read her memoir.

She said it happened while filming the movie How to Be Single in 2016, which Gooch also featured in with a small role.

The Pitch Perfect star, who said she was nearly at her "highest weight" at the time, said she had waited so long for fear that "as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive." She changed her attitude, though, when she found out her mother had been diagnosed with cancer. "I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it," she wrote.

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her memoir, Wilson admitted she was hesitant to put her losing virginity story in the book.