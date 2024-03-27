Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at 35

Instagram

The Pitch Perfect star admitted she even lied to her best friend and told her she had lost her virginity in her 20s because she was embarrassed about being a "late bloomer."

Rebel Wilson has a message for other "late bloomers" like herself: don't feel pressured to lose your virginity at a certain age!

While promoting her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, in an interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actress revealed she lost her virginity when she was 35, sharing that she's opening up about her story in her book to show young people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager."

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," Wilson said. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

She admitted that she would "avoid" talking about her virginity because she was "embarrassed" to discuss it, revealing that she even lied to her friend and told her she had lost her virginity in her 20s.

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" Wilson told PEOPLE. "Just to really avoid the questions."

"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she recalled. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"

Looking back, the Pitch Perfect star said that while she was a "late bloomer," she's grateful that everything happened when it did.

"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more," she said, noting that her experience would have been "very different."

"I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," Wilson added.

"And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that," she said. "And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."

Wilson came out, and went public with her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma in June 2022. The following November, she welcomed her first child via surrogate, a baby girl named Royce. Wilson and Agruma announced their engagement in February 2023.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson has made headlines after she claimed one of her former costars was trying to block her book's release -- while also hiring "a crisis PR manager and lawyers" -- and had even gone so far as to allegedly threaten her.

Wilson took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, with a slide hinting at the actor's response to her prior comments that her forthcoming memoir will detail her encounters with a "massive a--hole" earlier in her career, and her plans to name names.

"I wrote about an a--hole in my book. Now, said a--hole is trying to threaten me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, as captured by Us Weekly. "He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book."

"But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," Wilson concluded her message.

On Sunday, she revealed the name of the celeb, saying she was referring to Sacha Baron Cohen.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my books is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

The comedian, best known for portraying the fictional characters Borat and Ali G, worked with Wilson on the 2016 Grimsby film (released in the US as The Brothers Grimsby), with Wilson portraying the girlfriend of Cohen's character. (The movie was filmed in 2014. Wilson was 34 at the time.)

Cohen's team subsequently responded to Wilson's claims in a statement.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson had previously made claims about her filming experience with Cohen on the film in 2014, telling Australia's Courier and Mail that "every day" he'd allegedly ask her to "go naked" for a scene. She said she even threatened to tell their shared American agent "how much you are harassing me."

She thought she'd won that ongoing argument when the film used a body double for the final scene. "Then in the last scene ... he was like, 'Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?' And I went, 'What do you mean Sacha? That's not in the script.' "And he's like, 'Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit."

According to the newspaper, Wilson settled on a compromise with Cohen's character, slapping him on the butt instead.

As shown in an excerpt from her memoir, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Wilson details similar claims in her book, which will be released on April 2.