Rebel Wilson Reveals She Used Ozempic During Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is reflecting on her weight loss journey, and sharing more details about what contributed to her transformation.

While speaking to the Sunday Times, the actress -- who lost 80 pounds during her "year of health" journey in 2020 -- revealed she used Ozempic, one of the antidiabetic drugs that have gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight loss benefits, to help her with her physical transformation.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," Wilson, 44, said, sharing that she no longer uses the drug.

"Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," she continued. "People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."

The Rebel Rising author continuously opened up about her weight loss journey in the past few years, crediting her weight loss transformation to a high protein and low sugar diet, high-intensity workouts, and hiking.

Following her transformation, Wilson said she received "positive reinforcement" from the world. However, the Pitch Perfect actress -- who previously revealed she gained some weight back -- noted that she's confident with her "curvy and solid" figure.

"I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models -- they should just look like themselves," Wilson said. "I know that my relationship with food is complicated."

Meanwhile, in the wake of her interview, previous comments Wilson's trainer, Jono Castano, said about Ozempic have resurfaced, with Castano calling the drug "lazy" and "dangerous."

"I feel like if you're, for example, using Ozempic, you're basically not intaking enough calories, so you're losing weight by, obviously, doing that," Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle in May 2023. "I think, for me personally, it's always going to be dangerous in terms of the long term as well. It's super dangerous, I think we just need to focus on that calorie baseline and creating a deficit and do it that way."

"In the longterm, people get addicted to it, that's what happens as well, right? People get addicted to that," he added.

Wilson -- who welcomed her first child via surrogate in November 2022 -- previously revealed that her desire to have children sparked her weight loss journey.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Senior Year star opened up about the incident that sparked her 80-lb. weight loss journey.

While visiting a fertility doctor in 2019, she was told she'd have a much better chance freezing and harvesting viable eggs if she got healthier.