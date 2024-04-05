Anna Paquin Addresses Health Issues After Walking Red Carpet With a Cane

Getty

Anna Paquin has revealed she will "probably" talk about her health issues eventually, after she made headlines for walking with a cane at the premiere of her new film, A Bit of Light.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb mentioned the red carpet moment from earlier this week and asked if everything was okay.

"I'm having a good day today. Yeah. Thank you for asking," she said. "I'll probably talk about that at some point, but... " Paquin continued, without finishing the thought nor going into further details.

She also briefly spoke to ET, saying, "I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it. At some point I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I'm just really grateful for the support."

At the April 3 premiere, the 41-year-old actress posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer -- who also worked on the film -- and a black cane.

The New Zealand-raised star told PEOPLE that needing the cane to walk while also experiencing some difficulties with her speech "hasn't been easy."

The former True Blood star also told the publication it has been a "difficult" two years for the actress who has been dealing with the undisclosed health issues.

She has, however, been thankful to have her husband by her side -- especially when they get the chance to work together.

"He's my favorite person to play with," she told the publication of Moyer, insisting that she wouldn't work with him if she didn't think he was talented. "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work."