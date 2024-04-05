Kirsten Dunst & Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Detail School 'Fight' Between Their Sons

NBC

The actress and late-night host recalled how their sons Ennis and Billy, respectively, got into it in their kindergarten classroom, sharing that it ended with their kids in tears.

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel's sons are opening up about a "fight" their kids had in school.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress and late-night host hilariously recalled how their sons Ennis, 5, and Billy, 6, respectively, got into it in their kindergarten classroom.

"They had a fight, you know," Kimmel began, to which Dunst said, "Oh, I heard in our parent-teacher conference. Miss Julie told me about it."

When asked what she was told about what went down, Dunst said, "I think Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to maybe sharpen a pencil or something, came back, saw there was an empty chair, sat in it, and then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair."

Kimmel noted that he "heard a similar story," but with some differences, saying that he was told it was his son who went to sharpen a pencil.

"Oh, kids love sharpening pencils," he quipped. "You can use them as a weapon to fight for your chair."

"And then, yeah, there was a displacement there and then they both cried," he said, to which Dunst added, "They both cried. It was the only drama I heard."

"But they're a very sweet group of boys, they all get along very well in class," she said.

In addition to Billy, Kimmel also shares 9-year-old daughter Jane with wife Molly McNearney. He also welcomed kids Kate, now 32, and Kevin, 30, with ex-wife Gina Maddy. Meanwhile, Dunst shares Ennis and son James, 2, with husband Jesse Plemons.

During their interview, Kimmel jokingly pointed out that Dunst and Plemons named James after him.

"He's almost three, and when he's bad we actually call him Jimmy," Dunst joked, adding that her younger son is "out of control" and that they call him "baby Chris Farley."