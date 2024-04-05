Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Divorce After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Getty

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the statement read, as they reveal they filed to "end our marriage" in 2023.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have separated after nearly 14 years of marriage.

The pair announced the news Friday on Instagram, sharing the same picture of them in matching tennis gear on their respective stories while revealing they made the decision to split in 2023.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the post said, comparing their marriage to a tennis match. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Instagram

The couple first met back in 2001, got engaged in 2004 and married in 2010. They duo share three children together -- two daughters and a boy, Olive, Elula and Montgomery -- all while keeping their personal life largely out of the spotlight.

The pair met at a party in Sydney, Australia with Cohen recalling their first interaction to The New York Times in a 2020 interview, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," he said.

"I knew instantly. I don't know if she did," he added.

The news of the separation comes days after Rebel Wilson named Cohen as the "a--hole" she claims to have worked with in the past in one of the chapters in her memoir, Rebel Rising.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote in her Instagram Stories in March. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my books is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

The comedian, best known for portraying the fictional characters Borat and and Ali G, worked together on the 2016 Grimsby film (released in the US as The Brothers Grimsby), with Wilson portraying the girlfriend of Cohen's characters.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson had previously spoken up about her filming experience with Cohen on the film in 2014, telling Australia's Courier and Mail that "every day" he'd ask her to "go naked" for a scene. She said she even threatened to tell their shared American agent "how much you are harassing me."

While Fisher has not spoken publicly in Cohen's defense amid Wilson's accusations, Cohen's team has denied all of Wilson's claims, responding to them with the following statement: