Andy Cohen, Bravo Stars Mourn Death of RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Joshua Waring at 35

Joshua-Michael Waring, the son of original 'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast member Lauri Peterson, passed away on Easter Sunday, with the family saying it was related to his struggles with addiction.

The Bravo family came together over the weekend to mourn one of their own after OG Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Lauri Peterson announced that her son Joshua-Michael Waring had died on Easter Sunday. He was 35.

Waring's sister, Ashley Zarlin, paid tribute to her brother on Instagram while stating that he died from "the relentless grip of addiction." She posted a carousel of images from their lives growing up together, along with a heartfelt message.

"He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course," she wrote, calling addiction "a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts."

"My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled," Zarlin continued.

She praised their mother for fighting alongside him, "never wavering in her belief that he could overcome this demon," while wishing that she could have done more to change this tragic outcome.

Then, Zarlin called for change in the healthcare system to prioritize "compassion and support above all else," saying that our current system "failed him time and again."

"I pray for a world where compassion and effective support systems replace judgment and neglect, so that others may find the help they desperately need," she wrote.

In her own post, Peterson wrote, "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

She eulogized her son beautifully, talking about his joy-filled childhood and his ability to be optimistic and kind through "adult hardship." "He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years," wrote Peterson.

She went on to thank everyone who tried to help Josh in his struggles with addiction, as well as all the support she's received while trying to help him.

"Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish!" she wrote. "What will I wish for now?"

Andy Cohen was among the first to offer his condolences to Peterson, commenting, "Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love. ❤"

Heather McDonald commented, "Remember he was so lucky to have a mom who never gave up. RIP." Gretchen Rossi added, "Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him. 🙏🏻 May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend ❤️

Taking to the comments section on Zarlin's post, Rossi also wrote, "I’m just so sorry to hear this news Ash, 😢 You all were such a great support to him for so many years. 🙏🏻 I am sending you all much love and healing prayers during this painful time. 🙏🏻 Love you friend ❤️."

"So so sad. I’m so sorry to hear this news Ash. Sending you and your family love and prayers ❤," added Laguna Beach star Casey Beau Brown.

On Peterson's post, Kelly Dodd commented, "I’m so sorry for your loss 😢!! My prayers go out to y’all !!" Tamra Judge also shared her condolences, writing, "Lauri, I’m so sorry. My heart breaks for you. Thinking of you and your family. Sending you all so much love 🤍."

Jeana Keough shared, "My heart breaks for you, i know how hard you worked to be his advocate . Big hug and prayers for your family at this sad time ." Jill Zarin added, "My heart breaks for you and your family and especially his daughter. He was blessed you were his mama bear and you always will be . . Much love , Jill"

Rossi's partner Slade Smiley, who lost his son to brain cancer at just five years old, wrote, "Laurie, Im so so sorry for your loss. this type of pain is something I pray must people will never have to experience. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. The one thing that keeps me going is the thought that this is not good bye, but rather it’s just I’ll see you again soon. Try to stay in the light and know our loved ones are now free of their pain and earthly constraints. Sending love and light to you and the family."

Peterson starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for four seasons, starring alongside other OG stars Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, Jo De La Rosa, and Kimberly Bryant. She also shared the screenw ith Tammy Knickberbocker, Quinn Fry, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Lynne Curtin, and Alexis Bellino. She returned as a friend for 2013's Season 8.

You can check out her and Ashley Zarlin's full tributes below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

