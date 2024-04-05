Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean Shares Powerful Message About Grief on 30th Anniversary of His Death

Instagram / Getty

"I wish I could've known my Dad," she wrote in a lengthy tribute, sharing the last photos of them together before his death by suicide and what he wrote in a letter to her before her birth.

Frances Bean Cobain is reflecting on her father Kurt Cobain's death 30 years after he died by suicide.

The Nirvana frontman was found dead in his Seattle home on April 5, 1994; he was 27 at the time. He was survived by wife Courtney Love, as well as their daughter Frances Bean, who was just 20 months old when he died.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Cobain, now 31, shared a lengthy tribute to the man she never really got to know, explaining how his death at such a young age for her shaped her life in the years to follow.

"30 years ago my dad's life ended. The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive," she wrote, as photos show the father-daughter pair playing. According to his biography, the last time she saw her father alive was days before his death, on April 1, at a Marina del Rey rehab center.

"His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, 'you have his hands.' She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time," she continued. "I hope she's holding his hands wherever they are."

Cobain then opened up about her unique position as someone who's been grieving "for almost as long as I've been conscious," sharing the "purpose" she's taken from the experience. "The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist along side each other or none of this would have any meaning," she wrote, adding that "there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends."

"I wish I could've known my Dad. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told)," she continued, explaining how his death has affected her outlook on life. "But there is also deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is. He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It's the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes."

Cobain then opened up about a letter her father wrote her before her birth, sharing that the last line of the note reads, "Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you."