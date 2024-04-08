Camila Cabello Admits She Sometimes Gets a 'Wandering Eye' in Relationships

Getty

Cabello says that about a year-and-a-half into a relationship, she tends to get "the wandering eye," adding, "It's also hard in my industry because there are so many interesting people."

In a new interview with Star Magazine, the "Havana" singer opened up about the struggles she's faced in her romantic life, particularly when it comes to her relationships.

Cabello admits that she sometimes gets a "wandering eye" about a year-and-a-half into relationship.

"It's also hard in my industry because there are so many interesting people," the 27-year-old told the outlet.

Cabello, who confirmed she's currently single, had a pretty lengthy relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes from 2019 to 2021, before briefly rekindling their romance last year. While she's dated since, Cabello is still searching for the right fit and has even considered online dating.

"It definitely feels hard to meet people right now for sure," the Fifth Harmony alum said. "I am like, 'Do I do the dating app thing?' I don't know, but then I am like, 'Am I too picky?"

Adding that she's not a "hook-up culture person," Cabello said it can be hard to find a relationship in an era that's all about instant gratification.

"If I don't like you, if I don't get butterflies, it can't just be a physical thing for me," she said of what she looks for in a partner. "I need to think you're funny, it has to be a personality thing. It can't just be like, 'I wanna make out, so I'll make out with you to make out.'"

Prior to her relationship with Mendes, the four-time Grammy nominee was in a relationship with bestselling author Matthew Hussey, with the pair splitting up after just over a year, and most recently, sparked romance rumors with Drake after they were spotted together on a tropical getaway.

Discussing the Drake rumors and her reconciliation with Mendes during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cabello said, "First of all, I wouldn't say 'straight up vacation.' It was vacation, plus work."

"You know what, I love that man. I love him. We all love him," she added of the "God's Plan" rapper.

As for her breakup and reconciliation with Mendes, Cabello told host Alex Cooper, "Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right, and we really don't need to try so hard to make it work,'" she explained, before calling the fling, "impulsive."

"I'm kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it, and I'm not really good at not doing that," Cabello said. "Then the worst place for it to live in is my mind and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person."

She continued, "I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment."

Though they are no longer together, she still spoke highly of her ex, praising him as a "good guy."