Chucky's Jennifer Tilly Teases Tiffany Doll's Return, But Has 'More Fun' Being on Set (Exclusive)

Tilly says she believes there's "always going to be a blend" of both versions of her horror icon, before opening up about her wild outfits -- which she says require her to hit the treadmill and say "no to the milkshakes."

In a recent behind-the-scenes video from Chucky, Jennifer Tilly proudly proclaims "Tiffany can never die," something many longtime Child's Play fans hope is fact.

Since 1998, Tilly has played Tiffany Valentine, the Bride of Chucky, in the horror franchise. Though she started out as a human, she quickly joined her man in doll form -- and, like Chucky himself, has been hopping back and forth between bodies and plastic playmates in the 26 years since.

Currently on the series, Tilly is playing a version of herself, possessed by Valentine, who is a super-fan of the actress. Yeah, there's layers here. And while Tilly is on death row after being jailed for murders Valentine committed in her body, the actress -- in real life -- teases fans will likely see the doll again very soon.

"People absolutely love that doll. And I think this season was a little sparse on Tiffany doll," Tilly told TooFab ahead of the show's return this week. "I think they like to see me, but they also like to see the doll. So, I think they're going to be happily surprised when the doll resurfaces."

"Not to give anything away, but I do think that the doll is never gonna to be down for long," she added. "I think there's always a place for the Tiffany doll in the Chucky franchise."

Tilly said she totally understands why fans are so obsessed with the diminutive version of the character, admitting "there's something very adorable" and "funny" when it comes to seeing her do some of the completely outrageous things she does on the series. "But Tiffany in Jennifer Tilly is also very much Tiffany, but maybe not as compact and cute," she added, saying "it's nice to have a balance" between the two forms on the series.

"But I do honestly, on the other hand, I really do like being on the set in the flesh. Love our Chucky family. Love playing Tiffany, the person in high heels and a push-up bra, you know, running around doing my own stuff. I mean, that's what I live for," she told TooFab. "It's obviously a lot more fun than standing in a little looping studio and going, 'Chucky. You said we weren't going to kill anymore.'"

@jennifertilly is serving time AND looks 💅 Get an inside look at her glamorous jail cell before catching the return of #Chucky April 10 on @USANetwork and @SYFY.

Tilly believes show creator Don Mancini "is always going to have a blend of both" -- and, hopefully, for many years to come.

The fact Tilly has been playing this role for more than 25 years now is something that came as a surprise to her too, with the actress crediting her Bound costar Gina Gershon for talking her into joining a franchise. While she thought her time with the series was done after the first film -- in which she "dies horribly" after giving birth to "a really unattractive looking child," per Tilly -- Manicni kept calling her back for more.

"I was very unfamiliar with the Chucky movies and how Chucky always comes back to life. And here it is, four movies and three seasons and 26 years later, and I am still playing Tiffany," said Tilly, who has a blast stepping into the character's stilettos.

"What I love about Don, he's my very good friend, is that in his mind, Tiffany hasn't gotten any older. So, it's always a hot trick to try to look the same that I did 26 years ago. So, every year before the season starts, it's like I'm on the treadmill and saying no to the milkshakes," she explained. "But it's very flattering, too, because not a lot of people my age get to be a glamazon and wear the push-up bra and the high heels and run and do their own stunts and the glittery dresses and the tiaras."

Calling Tiffany "part beauty queen, part drag queen," Tilly also opened up about coming up with some of the character's outlandish looks. According to her, she works with Mancini and costume designer Catherine Ashton on her wardrobe, saying the three of them "get super, super creative" each season.

"Every year, I send two suitcases of my sparkiest, most Tiffany outfits, my Spanx, my push-up bras, my high heels, and then we create her wardrobe, her combination of things that Catherine designs things and has them made, and the things that I brought," she explained.

Tilly also referenced a look coming up later this season, as she walks down the Green Mile with a veil and long black train.

"I was a little worried when I read season three and saw she was in jail the whole time," added the actress. "But then Don goes, no, no, she's going to bribe the guards and they're going to bring your cute outfits. And I was like, great, because that's what's important. Cute outfits.