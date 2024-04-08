Ryan Dorsey Says Goodbye To His and Naya Rivera's Dog: 'Keep Mommy Company'

Getty/Instagram

"She would've been 10 this summer…It's been a tough weekend," Dorsey told his followers, sharing a glimpse into the dog's life, Emmy, with her late owner, Rivera.

Ryan Dorsey has shared an emotional tribute to his and Naya Rivera's dog Emmy.

The 40-year-old actor uploaded a reel farewelling Emmy's life with a compilation of images and footage of Dorsey, the late Rivera and their son Josey Hollis with their beloved dog Emmy.

The clip was paired with Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and a message which concluded with, "Keep mommy company and we'll see you on the other side of the 🌈."

Dorsey told his followers that Emmy "lived a good life" and was about to turn 10 years old. He recalled the day they drove to San Diego to meet Emmington Brown "aka Sweet Baby Emmers", adding that she was the "runt of the litter."

"Josey and I came home from opening day for baseball and came to find Emmy at her final resting place, on the bathroom floor laid up next to her older sister Lucy. Her heart beat all it could and she lived a good life She would've been 10 this summer... It's been a tough weekend," Dorsey wrote.

He added that their first dog, Lucy was reluctant at first to meet her new furry housemate however "finally warmed up" to Emmy "after a few years."

"You were the sweetest and most quiet dog. I would take you to set with me and people would barely know you were in the trailer. They'd call me to set, I'd leave, you never barked or anything," Dorsey reflected. "You didn't give a s--t. On walks if a dog barked at you or walked up to you to say what's up -- you paid them no mind, you kept your eyes up, and your head down -- so what if you were deaf -- you were the shit."

Social media users left their condolences on the post, with many telling Emmy to "keep momma company".

"So sad 😢but what a life. She is taking care of her Mommy now for sure 🫶🏼," one person commented.

"Mommy missed her & wanted her back for cuddles. 🌈 🐶 ❤️" another wrote.

Rivera died in 2020 at age 33 after she accidentally drowned while on a boating trip with her son in California. The actress -- who starred as Santana Lopez in Glee went missing on July 8, 2020 on Lake Piru in Ventura County.

Five days later, her body was recovered near where she and her son Josey had been on a boat ride.