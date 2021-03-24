Glee Cast Reuniting to Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera

Getty

Demi Lovato, who played one of Rivera's on-screen girlfriends, will introduce the tribute.

Naya Rivera and her "Glee" character Santana Lopez will be honored with a special tribute from her former costars at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies and Becca Tobin will all reunite for the virtual ceremony on April 8.

According to a press release, the group will appear "for a special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez. The tribute will honor the ten-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as lesbian in the GLAAD Media Award-winning series and spotlight the character's impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television."

Niecy Nash is hosting this year's event, which will air on GLAAD's YouTube channel on April 8 at 8pm ET -- before be available on Hulu starting at 10pm ET that same night and on-demand through June.