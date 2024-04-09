Jackie Chan Tells Fans 'Don't Worry' After Viral Pics of Him Looking Old Leave Them 'Concerned'

Getty

Fans were shocked to see the action icon with gray hair and beard in photos that went viral, leading Jackie Chan to respond while celebrating his 70th birthday, explaining why he looked that way.

Jackie Chan may have just celebrated his 70th birthday on April 7, but that doesn't mean fans are ready to see the beloved action star actually getting older.

When photos of him on a stage with graying hair and beard started circulating, people started expressing concern over the icon's startlingly different look. The noise got so loud, that Chan addressed it in a post celebrating his birthday and career.

Writing about the photos, Chan penned, "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

"Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character," he added.

He went on to say that after 62 years in the entertainment business, he still cherishes "every moment because I'm lucky I'm still filming today."

It's a testament to his longevity to be sure, and especially because he got his start as a stuntman. As he mentioned in his post, fellow martial artist and actor Sammo Hung once told him, "being able to grow old is a fortunate thing."

"Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old," Chan added.

Contemplating his 70th birthday, Chan said that every time he hears the number, "my heart would stop for a second -- I'm 70 years old already?"

He thanked his fans for their birthday wishes in the post, sharing a slideshow of photos from throughout his career that he says "bring back so many fond memories."

"All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all."

Chan's response went just as viral as the initial pics, with more than 1 million likes, so maybe enough people saw it that they can put their fears to rest. Regardless of his hair color, Chan looks great at 70 years old and it sounds like he's happy, healthy, and grateful to still be working.

While it's unclear what upcoming project he was referring to, he was cast in a new Karate Kid movie, playing Mr. Han, per The Hollywood Reporter. In the 2010 remake, it was Mr. Han who became Jaden Smith's mentor and trainer.

He'll be joined by original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, reprising his role, as well, connecting both films, as well as the recent Cobra Kai series into a single mythology. The title role has not been cast and it is unknown if any other alumnae will appear.