John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Heartwarming Tribute in Honor of Actor's 70th Birthday

The 23-year-old singer-actress accompanied the birthday message with an equally sweet throwback pic of her and her lookalike dad.

John Travolta rang in his 70th birthday with family by his side.

On Monday, Travolta's 23-year-old daughter, Ella, marked the special occasion with a moving birthday tribute to her father, alongside an adorable throwback of the pair.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," Ella captioned the childhood photo of herself with her dad. "I love you to the moon and back❤️."

"And I always will be Ella my baby girl. ❤," The Grease star, who shares Ella with late wife, Kelly Preston, commented.

Travolta gave fans a look at the celebrations on his Instagram Story, which included cake and a special appearance from his dog, Peanut.

In the social media video, the Pulp Fiction actor could be seen blowing out candles on his birthday cake and later eating a piece, with Peanut standing on his lap and licking his face, a moment he fittingly captioned, "Birthday kiss from Peanut."

Several fellow celebs wished Travolta a happy birthday on Instagram, including longtime pal Jamie Lee Curtis, his co-star from the 1985 movie Perfect.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @johntravolta," Curtis wrote next to several pics of the pair, past and present. "We have been friends and colleagues for a long time and we share a passion for our art and children and rescue pups! @pawworks."

"Jamie, I adore you," Travolta responded. "Thank you for remembering my birthday and our wonderful relationship."

Birthday wishes aside, the best gift the actor said he received on his 70th birthday came from his 13-year-old son, Benjamin. In another post Monday, Travolta gave the teen a special shoutout after he achieved a new feat on the ski slopes.

"This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level!," Travolta gushed. "I'm so proud of him."