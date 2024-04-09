Rebel Wilson on Working with Sacha Baron Cohen Again, Getting Told to 'F--k Off' by Russell Crowe

Bravo / Getty

Rebel Wilson on 'Watch What Happens Live' dishes on Adele not liking her, Russell Crowe being rude, vacationing with Barbra Streisand, and what it would take for her to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again.

Rebel Wilson's Rebel Rising memoir continues to generate headlines and stories, so during her appearance on What What Happens Live on Monday night, Andy Cohen asked her what it would take for her to work with Sacha Baron Cohen.

They also discussed why she thinks Adele hates her, why she got told to "f--k off" by Russell Crowe -- and what happened when they ran into each other later, and vacationing with Barbra Streisand. That last one had fellow guest Alison Brie's jaw hanging wide open in awe and jealousy.

While the book covers Rebel's life to this point and dishes on all kinds of people and topics, the chapter on Sacha quickly dominated the headlines ahead of the book's release.

In it, she alleges the "a--hole" comedian asked her to do a scene nude and put her finger in his butt, which he has denied. She also claimed before the book's release that Sacha's camp was trying to block publication of the book and threatening her.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," said a rep for Sacha.

SBC, Adele & Russell Crowe

In light of all this, Andy Cohen asked her how much money it would take for her to again work with SBC, to which she promptly replied, "No money ever. I now have no a--holes policy with work."

He slowly worked his way up to a staggering $50 million, to which Rebel still balked. Fellow guest Alison Brie seemed a little taken aback by that staggering number, and Rebel's lack of interest, but she would be even more shocked when Rebel started talking about her billionaire friends later.

The topic came up during a game of "Plead the Fifth" in which Rebel was also asked about her book's assertion that Adele hates her. The Pitch Perfect star backed down a bit on that one, but did explain why she felt that way.

"At these big parties, you know, the Oscars and stuff, pretty much everyone is friendly," Rebel said, except for Adele. "I went, 'Ah, congratulations on the new album,' you know, and then she just, like, turns away."

"I don't know, she might not know who I am or there might not be anything there," she then conceded. "It just might have been those few times."

Proving she was willing to be open about whatever Andy threw her way, Rebel did not plead the fifth, as she also went into further detail about the time, per her book, Russell Crowe told her to "f--k off" at a restaurant.

According to Rebel, the Gladiator star dropped the f-bomb on her when she was trying to give a program of a theater play she was in to his dinner companion, Nicole Kidman. She said he just turned and barked at her.

When Andy asked what she'd say to him now, she didn't have to speculate, as she's seen and spoken with him since that memorable experience. She said she told him what happened, and he replied, "Yeah, that sounds right."

"That's just him," she said of the New Zealander (who grew up in Australia), calling him a "legend." She added, "He's [an] awesome guy and we've joked about it since."

Vacation with Barbra Streisand

Later in the show, Alison Brie absolutely lost it when Andy Cohen casually asked Rebel Wiison about going on vacation with Barbra Streisand. Let's just say, Alison was fangirling hard and did not even try to hide it.

With Alison's jaw hanging, Rebel just casually mentioned how it happened, sharing that she and Babs ("that's what I call her") happen to share a few "billionaire friends," who subsequently invited them on this vacation.

She recalled hanging out with the entertainment legend and feeling really inspired by Barbra as a fellow female director. Babs famously directed the classic Yentl, while Rebel said her directorial debut is in the can and slated to come out later this month.

After casually asking Rebel if she had any phone numbers for these billionaire friends who invite you on luxury vacations with icons, she and Andy pitched Rebel hard on reading Barbra's memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

When she was asked about it, Rebel joked that she'd heard it was ... "really long." Andy and Alison, though, encouraged her to read it, with Andy emphasizing it would really inspire her as a director and filmmaker as Barbra offers some great insight.

Maybe if Rebel can get Alison invited with her on her next billionaire vacation with Barbra, the three can bond while talking about Barbra's and Rebel's books.

Things appear to be good between Rebel and Barbra, but the actress admitted that she "will have to have some conversations" when she's done with her promotional tour based on what she says in the book.

"Sometimes when you share your truth, it can make other people very uncomfortable," she said, before emphasizing, "I embarrass myself most of all with stuff that I write."