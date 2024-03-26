Rebel Wilson Claims She's Hearing More Stories About Sacha Baron Cohen Amid Memoir Drama

Getty

"Don't worry I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy!" the actress said of Cohen in a new update, while the comedian's team denied her claims, calling them "demonstrably false."

Rebel Wilson has shared an update after she claimed her former costar, Sacha Baron Cohen, is trying to block the release of her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to thank those who showed their support after she made her claims about Cohen, whom she called an "a--hole."

"Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a--hole!" Wilson, 44, wrote. "Don't worry I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!"

"Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy - this is one chapter!" she added.

It all began over the weekend when Wilson claimed one of her former costars was pulling out all the stops to try and stop her book's release -- while also hiring "a crisis PR manager and lawyers" -- and had even gone so far as to allegedly threaten her.

Wilson took to her Instagram Stories with a slide hinting at the actor's response to her prior comments that her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, will detail her encounters with a "massive a--hole" earlier in her career, and her plans to name names.

"I wrote about an a--hole in my book. Now, said a--hole is trying to threaten me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, as captured by Us Weekly. "He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book."

"But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," Wilson concluded her message.

On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect star revealed the name of the celeb, saying she was referring to Cohen.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my books is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

The comedian, best known for portraying the fictional characters Borat and Ali G, worked with Wilson on the 2016 Grimsby film (released in the US as The Brothers Grimsby), with Wilson portraying the girlfriend of Cohen's character.

Cohen's team subsequently responded to Wilson's claims in a statement.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson had previously made claims about her filming experience with Cohen on the film in 2014, telling Australia's Courier and Mail that "every day" he'd allegedly ask her to "go naked" for a scene. She said she even threatened to tell their shared American agent "how much you are harassing me."

She thought she'd won that ongoing argument when the film used a body double for the final scene. "Then in the last scene ... he was like, 'Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?' And I went, 'What do you mean Sacha? That's not in the script.' "And he's like, 'Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit."

According to the newspaper, Wilson settled on a compromise with Cohen's character, slapping him on the butt instead. TooFab has reached out to a representative for Cohen for comment.