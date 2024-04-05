Mama June's Daughter Livid Over Money Issues: 'Not Gonna Let Her Get Away With this S--t' (Exclusive Video)

WE tv

Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon is shocked after hearing her sister won't help pay for Honey Boo Boo's college, as Pumpkin claims she "doesn't wanna help out in general."

In an exclusive preview of Friday's new episode Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn sits down with her aunt, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, and expresses her frustration that June won't pay for Alana's school -- and apparently is against supporting the teen financially altogether.

"We had a dinner with Mama," Pumpkin tells Doe Doe. "Alana asks like, 'Hey. Are you gonna, can you help me out with college? Or like the first payment?' Mama straight up told her like, 'No, I'm not helping you. I'm trying to rebuild my own life. I don't want you to have to depend on me every month and know that I have to pay your college.'"

"She told me, she said, 'Well I don't wanna pay for Alana's college because I just don't get the point in it.' She doesn't even wanna invest in herself," Pumpkin adds.

Doe Doe is shocked by her sister's actions, telling her niece, "I can't with her. Her job is school. June's job is parent. And when your kids go off to school, that's what you do."

Lauryn then claims that her mom asked her and her husband, Josh, to help Alana.

"Mama doesn't even wanna help out in general. She said, 'What the f--k are you and Josh gonna do for her? She said, 'You want to paint out to America that you're her f--king mama. Why don't you and Josh do something?'" she tells her aunt, whose jaw drops in disbelief.

"Then I asked her, 'Hey, have you checked into the account, Alana's Cogan account? She said, 'The money's gone. What the f--k do you want me to do?'" Lauryn continues, adding that she's going to look into the bank account.

"Mama just thinks it's gonna go away 'cause Alana's moving to Colorado and that's just not gonna be the case," she says, before concluding, '"I'm not gonna let Mama just get away with this s--t."

According to WE tv, viewers will see Lauryn tell her mom that she'll pay for "stealing" her daughter's money in Friday's new episode.

Meanwhile, Lauryn and Alana previously confronted June after discovering the latter's Coogan account only contained $33,000 -- a sum far less than what they thought it would be. June responded by saying a good chunk of the money went to taxes, while also admitting it was used to buy a house.

During last week's episode, June's husband, Justin Stroud, also confronted her about spending Alana's money, which she had earned from Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Justin said he didn't think June truly understood the situation, before she attempted to explain herself again.

"Yes, not 100% [of the money] went in [the Coogan account]. But you have to think about the taxes, it takes 50%, plus you have to pay the state you live in at the time, so you have to pay California tax and you have to pay that," she said.

Justin, however, wasn't buying that.

"June must think I'm some kind of idiot, 'Well, it's 50% tax in Cali.' Cali's tax is high, but it ain't that high," he said in a confessional, before adding, "and honestly, I really think she's trying to convince herself that she did the right thing."