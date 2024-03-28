Mama June's Husband Justin Confronts Her About Spending Honey Boo Boo's Money (Exclusive Video)

WE tv

"June must think I'm some kind of idiot," says Justin after she defends her behavior and claims Alana "knew she wasn't gonna be set for life."

Mama June's daughters aren't the only ones upset about their missing money.

In a sneak peek at this week's new Mama June: Family Crisis, her husband Justin Stroud, sits her down in an attempt to get real about the family finances -- after both Alana and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird accused her of dipping into Honey Boo Boo's money from Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Previously, they confronted her after discovering Alana's Coogan account only contained $33,000 -- a sum far less than what they thought it would be. June responded by saying a good chunk of the money went to taxes, while also admitting it was used to buy a house.

In the new footage, Justin said he didn't think June truly understood the situation, before she attempted to explain herself again.

"Yes, not 100% [of the money] went in [the Coogan account]. But you have to think about the taxes, it takes 50%, plus you have to pay the state you live in at the time, so you have to pay California tax and you have to pay that," she said. "At the end of the day, you're only gonna get $10,000, $6,000 or even $2."

Justin, however, wasn't buying that.

"June must think I'm some kind of idiot, 'Well, it's 50% tax in Cali.' Cali's tax is high, but it ain't that high," he said in a confessional, before adding, "and honestly, I really think she's trying to convince herself that she did the right thing."

June went on to claim that while the daughters "might act like" they didn't know what was really happening with their money, she wondered how they all thought they had everything they had if it wasn't also from some of Alana's cash flow.

"Because Mama bought it!" exclaimed Justin, who explained the girls are so bothered by June's actions because she has not been "honest about the entire situation" from the jump.

"I never lied to anybody going through the years or told Alana, 'You're going to be set for life.' Alana knew she wasn't gonna be set for life. If things might have been different, maybe," June then told Justin, who still wanted to try and find a way forward with his daughters-in-law.

"It's gotta be fixed and it's gotta be done right. It's not just about you, it's not just your feelings," he told June. "For my peace of mind, I'm gonna go make sure we're all on the same page. I don't want feelings to be hurt and people to stop calling and stop communicating because they feel like they have to."

She, however, seemed more interested in her ribs than continuing the conversation further.