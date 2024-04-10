Sam Taylor-Johnson Makes Rare Comment on 23-Year Age Gap With Husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Getty

"We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?" the 'Back to Black' director said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is speaking out on her relationship husband with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Back to Black director, 57, who rarely touches on her 23-year age gap with the actor, 33, told The Guardian that it's something that "never" comes up in their marriage.

"I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us, because I guess people will always…We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?" Taylor-Johnson said.

The couple's relationship is hardly a fluke either, with their time together surpassing her marriage with ex-husband, 60-year-old art dealer, Jay Jopling. "So, if you think of it in that way," she continued, "then the age gap doesn't really make any difference."

While she's had some past experiences that could have given her a pessimistic outlook on their relationship -- telling the outlet both her parents left her during her childhood years -- she said she went into her relationship with Aaron with the notion that their love could withstand any challenge that came their way.

"If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn't have worked," Sam explained. "If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I'm quite instinctual. I've gone feet first into everything in my life. I'm always, 'This seems amazing', and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad."

She added, "It's definitely a 'F--k it, let's go with it' approach. And I'm a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all."

The pair compliment each other too, with Sam, who shares two children with the Kraven the Hunter actor noting, "He gives me that sort of stability, calmness."

"I'm definitely the kind of frenetic, mad energy that needs someone to anchor me. Keep me a bit more grounded. Which he certainly does," she continued. "He really loves being quiet, in nature. He's a real stay-at-home person."

Aaron is equally unfazed by what critics have to say of their relationship, telling Rolling Stone U.K. last month that he finds the commentary surrounding their marriage "bizarre."

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13," Aaron said, before later adding, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."

Sam and Aaron met when she directed him in his role of John Lennon for the 2009 film Nowhere Boy; he was 18 and she was 42 at the time.