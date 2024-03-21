Aaron Taylor-Johnson Slams Critics of 23-Year Age Gap With His Wife Sam

Getty

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13," Johnson says in a new interview as he refuses to address James Bond casting rumors.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is responding to criticism of his 23-year age difference with wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson..

In a new interview with Rolling Stone U.K., the 33-year-old actor dished on hitting certain milestones early in life -- including becoming a young husband, father, and stepdad.

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13," The Bullet Train star, who met his spouse on set of 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy, told the outlet.

At the time, he was 18 and she was 42.

Always one to move at his own pace, Aaron said he has a hard time understanding those criticizing the speed at which he lives his life.

"You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at?" Aaron shot back. "It's bizarre to me."

Meeting Sam, now 57, was more than just the star of an on-set romance, the two got engaged, with Aaron becoming a stepfather to Sam's two older daughters, then 12 and 4, at just 18 years old.

Not long after, Aaron welcomed two kids of his own with the British film director -- Wylda, was born in 2010 when Aaron was just 20, and their second daughter, Romy, who came along in 2012, when Aaron was just months out from his 22nd birthday.

This all happened before the two even tied the knot in June 2012, with Aaron making the unique decision to combine his last name from birth (Johnson) with his wife's (Taylor-Wood) to create their new surname, Taylor-Johnson.

Now coming up on their 12th wedding anniversary, the pair seem happy as ever, with The Fall Guy actor gushing over their family during his sit-down with the outlet, saying they share "four gorgeous daughters."

Aaron also sang his partner's praises in the candid interview, calling her "a great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller."

He added, "People will think there's sort of a bias to me saying it, but I think when they see Back to Black [her upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic], everyone's going to realize how fantastic a filmmaker she is."

As for his professional life, Aaron, who has been reportedly been offered to play the next James Bond, kept mum on the subject, telling Rolling Stone U.K., "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those."

His interview comes after The Sun reported that a new Bond film -- the 26th in the franchise -- is slated to begin production later this year.