RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Pregnant With Fifth Child: 'It's So Scary But It's So Crazy'

Getty

"I should not be [pregnant]," The 'RHOSLC' alum said while appearing on the Viall Files Wednesday, saying she was on birth control when she conceived.

Monica Garcia is expecting!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed Thursday that she's pregnant with baby number five.

Garcia announced the news while appearing on the latest episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, where she was asked what's next for her following her one-season run on the Bravo reality series. It's then Garcia said that she's seven weeks pregnant.

"I literally just found out. ...I have not told one f--king person except for my best friend," the mother of four shared. Garcia found out she was expecting during an unrelated trip to urgent care, where she says the doctor eventually informed her of the pregnancy.

While she remained coy about the father of her child, she claimed she was "on birth control" when she found out she was expecting.

"I [was] like, 'I'm 39! Like, there’s no way. I'm on birth control,'" Garcia stressed. "By all means, I should not be pregnant."

Though the news has come as a "shock" to both Garcia and her 29-year-old boyfriend, she said her new boo, a manager at Utah's Wasatch Excursions, has "been incredible."

Garcia revealed Thursday that the pair met while filming her season of RHOSLC. "That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene," she revealed, before noting that the pair began talking "a few weeks after that."

Despite her excitement, Garcia acknowledged that she still has some fears about being a mom for the fifth time.

"I thought I was done [having kids]," Garcia said. "I think being so much older and having a baby is, like, really freaking me out. Also my youngest is 6. I thought I was done. It's like, it's so much."

Monica -- who shares children Bri, 18; Jaidyn, 13; West, 7; and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler -- was the breakout star of RHOSLC season 4 but will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Fans of the show will recall that Garcia was ousted from the show after the bombshell revelation that she was connected to the Instagram troll account, Reality Von Tease. The account had targeted various RHOSLC cast members for years, causing a rift within the tight-knit group.

While Variety confirmed with show-runner Lori Gordon and producer Lisa Shannon, not long after the show's explosive season 4 reunion, that Garcia would not be back for the show's fifth season, they haven't completely counted out a return further down the line.

"The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it's just too soon," Gordon told the publication. "They've articulated it. It's too soon for them to reenter into a friendship -- a trusting friendship. Not enough time has passed."