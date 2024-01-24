Monica Garcia Exits RHOSLC After 1 Season ... But Could Still Return!

Getty

Show-runners confirm her exit and hint at her possible return, before Heather Gay reacts to the breaking news on WWHL.

Monica Garcia has joined the club on one-season Housewives ... for now, at least.

After Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion aired on Tuesday night, Variety confirmed with show-runner Lori Gordon and producer Lisa Shannon that Garcia would not be back for the show's fifth season.

They didn't, however, totally count out a return further down the line.

"The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it's just too soon," Gordon told the publication. "They've articulated it. It's too soon for them to reenter into a friendship — a trusting friendship. Not enough time has passed."

"We’re starting to film relatively soon, and I think that everyone needs a minute," added Shannon, who said, "You never know" about Garcia's potential return. "Never say never," echoed Gordon.

Heather Gay -- who exposed Garcia's connection to an Instagram account aimed at trolling Jen Shah and the other women of the cast in dramatic fashion on the season finale -- also reacted to the news of Monica's exit while speaking with the same outlet.

"No one has confirmed to me whether Monica is going to be a part of Season 5 or not. But hearing that production and that Lori Gordon especially wants us to have a cooling off period, is really wise," she said. "Monica has no connection with any of us right now. And that's all I can say for now."

She then added, "There's no chance that Monica will be welcome back in my business, near my family, or near my friends."

Heather Gay reacts to the news Monica Garcia will be taking a break from #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/AQKSTFiEGE — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 24, 2024 @BravoWWHL

Heather also appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the finale aired, where Andy Cohen also asked her about the breaking news regarding Monica's exit.

"Is her mom Linda in the running? Is that the replacement?" Gay quipped, before giving a more serious answer.